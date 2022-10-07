Taylor Swift releases Midnights tracklist with powerful feat. Know everything!

As the blonde says, only 13 more nights until the release of her album, the long-awaited “Midnights”. After several videos on TikTok, Taylor Swift released all the videos from the series “Midnights Mayhen With Me”, and she fulfilled without promising anything. The album was taking proportions that it would be something solo, however, in the dawn of October 7, she surprised and showed that she will have a feat with the iconic Lana Del Rey.

Read+ What to expect from “Midnights”?

When drawing the number 4 ball, she revealed the track “Snow On The Beach”, made a little suspense and said that it will be the only one on the album with a feat. Check out:

MOVIE THEATER

Calling all Swifties! On October 6, Taylor Swift made her film debut in the movie “Amsterdam”. The feature, produced by 20th Century Studios, tells the story of three friends who investigate the motivations for the death of Taylor’s “father”, which is one of the most shocking plots in American history.

Read more at: Taylor Swift is confirmed in the cast of the new film “Amsterdam”. Look!

The blonde will play Liz Meekins, daughter of tycoon Bill Meekins (Ed Begley Jr.), and will encourage an investigation into her father’s death, asking Dr Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) for help. In addition to Bale, iconic names such as John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert de Niro will participate in the production.

Check out the trailer:

This isn’t the first time Taylor has appeared on screen. The singer has participated in notable productions, such as “CSI: Criminal Investigation” (2009), “Hannah Montana: The Movie” (2009), “The Comes and Goes of Love” (2010), “The Lorax: In Search of the Lost Trúfula” ” (2012), “New Girl” (2012), “The Giver of Memories” (2014) and “Cats” (2019), in addition to producing the documentaries “Miss Americana” (2020) and “Folklore: Sessions on Long Pond Studio” (2020).

However, the biggest highlight of the blonde is in her musical career. The singer is a reference in the industry and has already been nominated and winner of several important awards. The artist has won 11 Grammys, the highest musical award in the world, being the only female artist in history to win the award for Album of the Year three times.

The singer also has numerous records on her shelf: Taylor was the most awarded artist of all time in American Music Awards history, as well as being named Artist of the Decade in 2019; to be the only artist to become the ‘Artist of the Year’ on the Billboard 200 for the 5th time, surpassing even the Beatles, who won the title 4 times. In 2022, the singer entered the Book of Records for having the shortest time between two albums at the top of the Billboard with the releases of “Folklore” and “Evermore”: just 140 days. A short time later – 119 days later to be exact – the singer breaks her own record with the release of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”.

Taylor is still the only artist to win the VMAs Video of the Year three times, the only female artist to receive Director of the Year twice for “The Man” (Lover) and “All Too Well: The Short Film” (Red – Taylors) Versions).

But life is not all flowers! The artist went through several problems regarding the rights of her songs. The singer began her career at just 16 years old, and signed a contract with Big Machine Records, which was bought by executive Scooter Braun, in 2019. Braun sold all of the singer’s compositions to an investment fund and, in this way, Taylor lost all his work, and the profit that went with it.

Even with old songs, the singer is still successful! An example of this is the release of the album “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, which made the artist reach the top of the six main music charts on Billboard simultaneously, being the first artist in history to achieve such a feat. Taylor was also number one on the Billboard 200 (album chart), Billboard Hot 100 (songs), Global, Global Excl. US (global chart without US), Artist 100, Hot 100 Songwriters (songwriters) and Hot 100 Producers (producers).

Follow OFuxico on Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!