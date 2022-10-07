TCL P735 and P635 TVs reach the Brazilian market with sizes up to 75 inches and Google TV

THE TCL announced the arrival of two new smart TVs from its portfolio in Brazilian market. The models are the P735 and P635, and stand out for offering sizes of up to 75 inches and have the Google TV operating system. THE TCL P735 TV comes with a minimalist borderless design, 4K resolution and wide color gamut, The TV supports HDR and MEMC technology, which promises better performing images for watching sports and in action scenes.





The model is available in two size options: 65” and 75”. The TVs also come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive and exciting picture and audio experience, plus HDMI 2.1 and ALLM (Low Latency Mode) connection. The TCL P635 TV, on the other hand, offers 4K resolution, HDR support and local contrast technology, in which the TV automatically controls the lighting in hundreds of regions of the screen for maximum precision and quality of brightness, contrast and colors.





The TV also comes with Google TV and has Google Assistant built in, as well as delivering a great viewing experience. The brand highlighted that the model was designed to combine shades that can deliver up to 1 billion colors. Also, the color transition is smoother and more natural. The P635’s unique, refined, borderless design ensures that as much screen space as possible is available only for entertainment.

















price and availability





Also according to the manufacturer, the new TVs of the 2022 line are now available in major stores in Brazil at the suggested price. from R$5,349 for the TCL P735 of 65” and R$6,699 for the 75”. already the TCL P635 TV has three options. See the following values: TCL P635 TV 43″ – BRL 3,099

43″ – TCL P635 TV 50” – BRL 3,459

50” – TCL P635 TV 55” – BRL 3,999 And you, did you like the new models? Tell us in the comments below!

