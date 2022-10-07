Tell us: do you remember the configuration of your first PC?

Today’s “Tell us about it” board wants to know if you remember the configuration of your first PC. In times of super powerful machines, many people must fondly remember the time they bought, or received, their first computer.

Although today is a Friday (7) in October, the hashtag #TBT (Throwback Thursday) used on Thursdays on social media in posts of old photos, we will make an exception. Incidentally, there is also the hashtag #FBF (Flashback Friday) with the same meaning as #TBT, so we are not breaking digital ethics.

Combining #FBF with #TGIF (Thank God it’s Friday), the “Tell us about it” of today is meant to be nostalgic and fun, but also challenging.

The challenge, of course, is figuring out if you remember what your first PC setup looked like. Of course, younger people will have an easier time as it is easier to find information about machines released after 2010.

It is worth mentioning that for configuration, it is necessary to remember the specifications of your first entry vehicle to the digital world, such as the processor, RAM memory, HD and, if it is not too demanding, the motherboard and other elements. The operating system would also be interesting.

That said, the old guard will have a tougher mission due to the era of OEM, or generic, cases. This meant that PC parts were not standardized, something Microsoft had as a strategy in offering Windows to computer parts makers.

Setting up my first PC

Particularly, I am part of this generation, especially in the period of PCs with blue accents, which were the trend of the early 2000s.

Thanks to my rather decent memory – unlike the RAM of my first PC – I was able to find my old companion’s configuration by remembering the Intel Pentium III sticker on the CPU.

I remember well that the RAM memory was 256 MB and the amount of driver slots helped me to discover the configuration of my first PC.

I used my mind to go to a thousand places and ended up finding a blog from Malaysia that sold the identical PC and mentioned the configurations. So I found out that my processor was, in fact, a Pentium III, released in the first quarter of the year 2000.

The processor was an Intel Pentium III 866 Mhz with only one core, 256 KB L2 cache and TDP 26.1. On Intel’s official page there are the complete specifications.

Although I’ve had access to computers before, my first PC and its setup marks the first time I’ve seen Windows XP. This was in memory due to the total redesign in terms of the interface compared to Windows 98, which had a more rustic look.

On the same Malaysian blog, only one configuration was missing: the motherboard. From the case, it is possible to guess what the motherboard would be, as there were two more spaces for CD/DVD-ROM drivers.

The IDE interface for driver slots for floppy disks or CDs and DVDs, thanks to the LG GSA-H50N burner I had, made the truth grow inside me. My top guess is Gigabyte’s GA-6VX7-4X motherboard. However, it is impossible to say with conviction, as I have been away from my first PC for over 15 years.

Final considerations

Looking at this issue from a greater distance, it is possible to determine that the beginnings of computers in Brazil were very similar to those in other developing countries.

Proof of this is the fact that I could only find three PCs with cases identical to mine and only one of those with the same configuration as my first PC.

One of these was the first PC by a Brazilian developer, who posted a picture of the machine on his blog. Interestingly, he is also from Minas Gerais, which leads me to believe that this office was more present in my state.

In addition to this, the other two are (or were) in emerging countries in the Far East: India and Malaysia.

By way of comparison, in 2001, in developed countries, an average PC already had 512 MB of RAM, the Pentium 4 already existed and generally most had dedicated GPUs.

Even so, when writing about my first PC, it reminded me of that beautiful place that in my childhood was special to me. Now, I want to know if you can remember the complete setup of your first PC by leaving your comments there.

If you find images, post them too so we can relive that nostalgia. Oh, and an easter egg: identify how many Dragon Ball-related phrases are in this text and what they are.

