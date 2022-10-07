Tell us: what was the worst Windows you used?

The history of the operating system Windows dates back nearly four decades. The first version of the operating system of MicrosoftO Windows 1.0, was released on November 20, 1985. And it wasn’t even an operating system itself. But rather a graphical interface for MS-DOS. The aim was to facilitate and popularize the use of home computers.

Well, 37 years later, we know that the Windows operating system worked very well! Today it is the most used system in desktops and notebooks around the world. Competitors, such as macOS, from apple and the various Linux distributions can’t even tickle the sovereignty of Windows.

Read too

Tell us: what do you think of Windows 11?

13 facts about Windows

Over these nearly 40 years, Microsoft has released several versions of Windows. Some were very successful and are remembered with nostalgia to this day. This is the case with Windows XP. Other versions quickly won over the public’s dislike (I’m looking at you, Windows Vista).

My history with Windows

My story with the Microsoft operating system started with the Windows 95. But at the time I only had the opportunity to use one computer in the school’s computer lab. That is, at most twice a week. Later I had the opportunity to use Windows 98 and Windows Millennium, but always very sporadically.

I started to familiarize myself with the system even from Windows XP, which was released in 2001. It was around the same time I got my first PC. My mother enrolled me in a computer course at the now defunct SOS Computers. I remember the enthusiasm of the teachers as they introduced the brand new Windows XP. With its beautiful, colorful and well-crafted interface.

Since then, I haven’t stopped using computers. I learned a lot about Windows, hardware and computer maintenance. I installed Windows XP so many times that I knew by heart the texts on each screen of the installation process.

The worst Windows I’ve used

Six years later, Windows Vista came… Well, that’s where we get into today’s “Tell us about it” question. The worst Windows I used was Vista. I remember that the system was quite innovative for the time. It was the first to bring the Aero interface, which made the edges of windows transparent. And the widgets. I thought it was really cool to be able to put that little watch and the post-its in the corner of the screen.

What I didn’t know at the time was that Windows Vista was eating up so many resources. At the time my computer didn’t even have 2GB of RAM. Running Windows Vista on my modest machine gave me a lot of headaches, anger, cursing and, of course, crashes. Unfortunately I ended up going back to Windows XP, returning to Windows Vista only after upgrading my computer.

Ironically, Windows Vista was the first version of the original system I bought! In fact, I still have his box stored somewhere around here.

Now I want to hear from you! What was the worst Windows you’ve ever used?