The 10 best movies on Netflix to watch by the end of the year

Even being known for its huge catalog of original productions, Netflix is ​​not perfect, right? Many internet users claim that they have to spend hours just to choose a good movie.

In any case, it is not new that, with so many options, the moment of choice can become more complicated for subscribers.

We have separated below 10 films from which we believe to be the best original productions on the platform. Check out!

1. Suffocating Passion (2022), David M. Rosenthal

Very engaging and inspired by a true story, “Suffocating Passion” addresses the story of Roxana, a young woman who falls in love with her freediving instructor, Pascal, world champion of the sport they practice. The film shows the development of a relationship between the two amid the competitions they participate. The plot intensifies when the young woman finds herself in an extramarital relationship with her boyfriend’s helper.

2. Dolittle (2020), Stephen Gaghan

In the plot, Dr. Dolittle, played by Robert Downey Jr., is fascinated by the exotic animals he is surrounded by. The plot is consolidated when the young Queen Victoria becomes ill, causing the doctor, along with his animals to start a journey on a mythical island in search of a cure.

3. Violent Past (2022), Paul Solet

“Violent Past” is set in New York City and tells the story of a former hitman in search of a quiet life working as a garbage collector. In this thriller, the protagonist, played by Adrien Brody, finds himself in conflict after having to revert to his old ways to protect a young neighbor from a criminal mobster.

4. The Chicago 7 (2020), Aaron Sorkin

The film, based on true events, depicts the story of one of the most famous trials in history. Set in 1968, the plot tells the story of a protest that was intended to be peaceful against the war in Vietnam, but ended up becoming a violent confrontation with the police, leading to 7 young people being accused of conspiracy against the federal government of the United States. United States, 1 year after the event.

5. The Dig (2021), Simon Stone

Based on the book by John Pretson, which is based on a true story, the film is set in the middle of World War II. The plot addresses the discovery from the Sutton Hoo excavation, where an archaeologist, along with a widow who hired him, excavated tombs on an estate and ended up making a great discovery for the history of Great Britain.

6. The Adam Project (2022), Shawn Levy

Mixing past, future and present, the film starring Ryan Reynolds, consists of the story of Adam Red, a boy who had just lost his father. The plot develops when the young man finds an injured pilot in his garage, who would be an adult version of him. Due to technological advances, time travel has become possible, making man try to go back to the past to change his future.

7. Persuasion (2022), Carrie Cracknell

The romantic comedy starring Dakota Johnson, is inspired by one of Jane Austin’s novels. Anne Elliot, the protagonist, is persuaded by her entire family not to marry a poor man. Years later, the same man, who had never left her thoughts, returns with a great fortune, leaving it uncertain whether he will give Anne a second chance.

8. The Perfumer (2022), Nils Willbrandt

A detective who has lost her sense of smell struggles to regain it in the face of the threat of a perfumer, capable of committing heinous crimes in search of the perfect scent. Inspired by a book by Patrick Süskind, the thriller revolves around the murder investigations committed by the criminal.

9. Wild Hunt (2019), David Hackl

After returning home due to the death of her father, a former military specialist receives the news that quickly spreads, that she would have received a millionaire inheritance. The film unfolds as the young woman’s son is kidnapped, causing the brave mother to capture one of the kidnappers, using him to track down the boy.

10. Munich: On the Edge of War (2021), Christian Schwochow

In this film, two friends working for opposing governments are involved in a complex espionage plot to overthrow Hitler’s empire. Adapted from the novel Munich, the film takes place in 1938, during the Munich Conference. There, they discover Hitler’s intentions to conquer Europe and end up racing against time to reveal a Nazi secret, and find out if it’s possible to avoid this war.

