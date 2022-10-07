The 10 most watched movies of September 2022

The list of most watched movies of September 2022 is proof that the cinephile has nothing to complain about when it comes to news. With more and more films debuting on streaming services and digital platforms, there is always something new in the ranking that Canaltech does every month with data provided by JustWatch.







And in the last month, no less than 5 new films appeared here. From a live-action with Disney’s nostalgic appeal to a blockbuster from Marvel, there was a new movie of all kinds for people to watch. Not to mention one of the most anticipated horror titles of the year and the resurgence of another feature film in the genre after almost 15 years of its release.

Despite the news, the title of the most watched film of September 2022 went to an old acquaintance of the public – and that has been successful on digital platforms, since there is no prediction of when it will debut on streaming. This means that, despite this limitation, there are many people opening their wallets and paying to rent or buy the feature film.

Curious to know which movies these are? So, here is the complete list of the most watched movies in September 2022.

10. Jurassic World: Dominion

The end of one of the most beloved trilogies today, Jurassic World: Dominion opens the list of the most watched films of September 2022. After appearing a shy eighth place in August, the feature lost strength and dropped two positions.

Despite remaining here, the public’s lack of interest in it is notorious, even more so if we take into account the success of the two previous features. And the reason for that is the paths that Dominion decided to follow to end the trilogy: appealing even more to the joke, the only good thing that remained was the participation of the original cast of Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World: Dominion can be purchased or rented on Apple TV, Play Store or Amazon.

9. Pinocchio

An ode to the nostalgia of those who grew up watching Disney classics and a great opportunity to attract new fans, Pinocchio debuted on Disney+ and became one of the most watched movies of the month.

The charm of this new edition is the way it mixes humans with the wooden puppet and other characters made in CGI, all with an absurd quality. And it is precisely this new guise that attracts a whole new audience, since the story is practically intact.

Pinocchio can be watched on Disney+.

8. The Orphan

the debut of Orphan 2: Inception in theaters aroused the curiosity of old and new fans of this weird and surprising plot. And while the sequel isn’t that great, the first film holds the viewer from beginning to end.

A lot of this has to do with the plot, which gives a knot in the head of those who are watching The orphan. After all, what could go wrong when a family decides to adopt a little girl after losing their child in childbirth? Apparently everything. Because as soon as the girl arrives at this family’s house, a lot of strange things start to happen.

The orphan can be watched on HBO Max, plus it can be rented or purchased from the Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Play Store and Amazon.

7. Licorice Pizza

After being highly praised by critics and nominated for 3 Oscars, Licorice Pizza landed on streaming and digital platforms in September. And a lot of people were eager to see it.

The seventh most watched film of the month, Paul Thomas Anderson’s feature enchants for the lightness that drives the love story between Gary and Alana, who have to deal not only with what they feel for each other, but also with all the complexity that it brings them. , after all he is 15 years old; she, 25.

Licorice Pizza is in the Prime Video catalog and can be purchased or rented on Apple TV and the Play Store.

6. The Northman

Since August among the most watched films in Brazil, the man of the north appears once again in the ranking. And all this success can be explained by the anticipation surrounding the film, a great epic that premiered when not everyone was willing to risk going to the movies.

And even after so long, the Vikings movie continues to draw the attention of moviegoers for its story of revenge and death, powerful plot and overwhelming soundtrack. A good choice for those who like grandiose films, those that nail us to the armchair.

the man of the north can be watched by Claro TV+ subscribers, in addition to being purchased or rented on Apple TV, Play Store or Amazon.

5. Thor: Love and Thunder

Let’s be honest: Thor: Love and Thunder It wasn’t by far one of the most anticipated movies in the MCU. In fact, the feeling is that the title is a great filler, designed primarily to fill the Marvel calendar in theaters and guarantee some revenue.

So much so that the film did not explode in public preference and appears only as the fifth most watched in September. Much of this can be explained by the shallow story, which comes out of nowhere and goes nowhere. If it weren’t for the return of Natalie Portman or the direction of Taika Waititi, he might not even paint around here.

Thor: Love and Thunder can be watched on Disney+.

4. The Black Telephone

One of the main bets of the horror genre in 2022, the black phone it didn’t even make it to streaming services and has already emerged as one of the most watched movies of September. This means that its release restricted to digital purchase and rental platforms did not stop the anxiety of moviegoers to watch it.

And it’s no wonder, as the film has a growing tension and leaves us on the edge of the couch from beginning to end. That’s because it tells the story of a teenager who is kidnapped and imprisoned in a practically empty room, if it weren’t for an old and chipped phone stuck to the wall. Soon the device starts to ring and the boy begins to receive tips on how to survive and escape the hands of the masked criminal who caught him.

the black phone is available in the Claro TV+ catalog and can also be rented on Apple TV, Play Store and Amazon.

3. Elvis

The King of Rock finally won a movie worthy of his career and personality with Elvis. After debuting in theaters, the feature film by Baz Luhrmann reached HBO Max and digital platforms and exploded in public preference.

The third most watched movie of the month shows the life and career of Elvis Presley, from when he was little to his stardom and downfall. But instead of just focusing on the glamor of the whole thing, the film shows how not even one of the most important artists of all time escaped a toxic environment and manager.

Elvis is available on HBO Max and Claro TV+ and can be rented or purchased from Amazon, Microsoft Store or Apple TV.

2. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Here’s a film that arrived quietly, without fanfare and won the hearts of the audience. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time is a beautiful bet by A24 studios on the multiverse theme. However, unlike the MCU superhero movies, here the center of the story is an ordinary woman.

And it’s precisely this woman’s lack of special skills that makes the film so interesting and helped it become famous basically through word of mouth. After all, how can you save multiple realities when you don’t have any superpowers?

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time is available for rent and purchase from the Play Store, Amazon and Apple TV.

1. Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick remains undisputed and is the most watched film of September — repeating the dose of the month of August. And what draws the most attention is that the title is not yet scheduled to debut on streaming platforms.

This means that the success of the film starring Tom Cruise is so resounding that it is leading many people to rent or buy it on digital platforms. And that’s no surprise, given the excellent story the Top Gun: Maverick counts, even nearly 3 decades after the release of the original Top Gun: Indomitable Aces.

Top Gun: Maverick is on Claro TV+, in addition to being able to be rented or purchased from the Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Play Store and Amazon.

