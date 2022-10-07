The 5 Best Casino Movies to Watch – Behind the Scenes

Casino movies have always been present in the history of the film industry. Most feature films deal with glamorous gambling in Las Vegas. In Brazil, the physical casino is prohibited, but you can still have fun playing and betting on sites like betfair casino .

We list 5 movies that portray casinos around the world, so you can dive into this universe of games and understand a little more about the dynamics of players, and of course… have fun.

Casino (1995)

Genre: Biography, drama and crime

Duration: 2h 58m

Casino is a classic 1995 crime film directed by Martin Scorsese. Based on real events, the film portrays the 70s, when Las Vegas casinos were directly linked to organized crime and the mafia.

Exploring themes such as greed, luck, deception, denial and self-destruction, the film features three main characters: Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a casino director (Robert De Niro), Ginger McKenna, a high-class prostitute (Sharon Stone) and Nicky Santoro, a gangster (Joe Pesci).

Breaking the Bank (2008)

Genre: Drama

Duration: 2h 3m

One of the most critically acclaimed casino movies, “Breaking the Bank” is based on a true story and follows talented MIT student Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess) as he teams up with a group of students to use his knowledge to math to win in Las Vegas casinos.

The group is led by Micky Rosa (Kevin Spacey), who teaches students how to count cards in the game of Blackjack. For a while, the strategies work and they crash several stalls, however Ben discovers that the stakes are much greater than he realizes.

The film portrays how greed, luxury and exaggeration can be harmful in gambling.

007 – Casino Royale (2006)

Genre: Action and adventure

Duration: 2h 24m

The world’s most famous secret agent is back: James Bond, in Casino Royale, ventures into the world of Texas Hold’em in Montenegro. In a new mission, Bond must fight a gangster and stop him from making millions in a game of Poker.

The film is directed by Martin Campbell and features Daniel Craig in the role of 007, in addition to Judi Dench, Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen in the cast.

Eleven Men and a Secret (2002)

Genre: Action

Duration: 1h 56m

A film that brings together great movie icons such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. In the plot, a group of 11 experts mastermind the robbery of the three main casinos in Las Vegas in one night.

The film depicts the facilities of Bellagio, Mirage and MGM Grand, all belonging to the same tycoon. With critical and public success, Danny Ocean (Clooney) has three rules:

Don’t hurt anyone; Don’t steal from someone who doesn’t really deserve it; Stick to the plan, whatever the cost.

The Gambler (2014)

Genre: Drama

Duration: 1h 51m

For Blackjack fans, “The Gambler” is a great movie option. The film is a remake of an original cult classic released in the 70s, based on the book.

In the plot, Jim Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) is a professor of literature addicted to gambling. Eventually, after participating and losing at blackjack tables, the professor accumulates a million-dollar debt and starts to fight against time to find ways to get money and pay criminals.

Bonus tip: If you drink, don’t marry!

If you’re looking for a lighter casino movie, the hit trilogy “If you drink, don’t marry”, portrays some casinos such as: Caesars Palace, New York, Las Vegas and Venetian, in a funnier and funnier way.