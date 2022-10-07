The 777 project would have caught the attention of Agustín Rossi and agents

Vasco started to map the market thinking about assembling the squad for the 2023 season. One of the names on Vasco’s horizon is goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, a regular at Boca Juniors, who has a contract until mid-year 2023. information was published by the channel “Attention, Vascaínos!” and confirmed by O Dia.

The O Dia report contacted sources close to the 27-year-old Argentine athlete to learn more about Vasco’s possible interest. The athlete and his representatives have not yet been officially contacted by the carioca club, but an audacious project like Cruzmaltino’s under the administration of 777 Partners draws the player’s attention and, although there is the possibility of proposals from Europe, Vasco would be a strong option for the athlete’s future.

Agustín Rossi is one of the main goalkeepers in the South American market and is having problems with the Boca Juniors board about his renewal, as the parties cannot reach an agreement. Recently, the two sides reached a “truce”, according to Diário Olé, so that the off-field problems would not hinder the team’s performance in the season.

The negotiation, however, would not be easy. Boca Juniors wants to renew the athlete, who has started for the last two seasons, and releasing him before the end of his contract would require financial compensation. On the other hand, the athlete’s manager recently criticized the Argentine press for the attitude of the club’s board, which does not want to meet the counter-proposals made and has not been making financially satisfactory proposals.

Vasco currently has three goalkeepers in the professional squad. Thiago Rodrigues has been the starter since the beginning of the season, but he is not having a good time after some failures in the last few matches and he only has a contract until the end of the season. Besides him, Alexander and Halls, created at the São Januário base, received few opportunities until then.

At the age of 27, Agustín Rossi made 40 appearances this season and conceded just 27 goals, being considered one of the pillars of coach Hugo Ibarra’s team, current vice-leader of the second phase of the Argentine Championship.