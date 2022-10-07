The best movies of Q3 2022

Another quarter, another list of best movies! Here in the feeded we gather all the productions evaluated with scores between 4.5 and 5 (the maximum score on the site). In this text you find the list of the best movies of the third quarter of 2022.

Some movies listed are not yet available on a specific streaming service because they are in theaters, or because rights have not yet been acquired beyond the digital rental option (Video on Demand – VoD).

Without further ado, check out the full list of the best Q3 2022 movies!

Best movies of Q3 2022

Rita’s Father (Globoplay)

Synopsis: the friendship of rock (Wilson Rabelo) and Pudding (Ailton Graça) is put to the test with the arrival of Ritinha (Jéssica Barbosa), daughter of the woman they both loved in their youth. With it comes the question: who is the girl’s father?

Note: 4.5 / 5.0

The King Woman (film)

Synopsis: The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a ferocity unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by real events, the film follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

note: 4.5 / 5.0

Note: At the time of publishing this article, The King Woman is still playing in theaters.

Bullet train (digital rental)

Synopsis: In Bullet Train, Ladybird (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Almost giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka. Fate, however, may have other plans, as the last mission of ladybug puts you on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting goals.

note: 4.8 / 5.0

I’ve Been Here (Netflix)

Synopsis: A graffiti artist who spray-paints the homes of the rich discovers a dark secret in a basement, triggering events that put the lives of his loved ones at risk.

note: 4.8 / 5.0

Awakening of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Netflix)

Synopsis: The ninja turtles’ mystical powers are put to the test when merciless creatures from another universe try to wreak havoc.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

No! Do not look! (digital rental)

Synopsis: A pair of brothers, Otis Jr (Daniel Kaluuya) and emerald (Keke Palmer) own a horse ranch and are neighbors with a wild west-inspired amusement park run by Ricky Jupe Park (Steven Yeun). The two then witness bizarre events in the sky on their property.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

mars one

Synopsis: A black family from the outskirts of Contagem, Minas Gerais, seeks to follow their dreams in a country that has just elected a far-right man as president, who represents the opposite of everything they are.

note: 5.0 / 5.0

Note: Marte Um is the film selected as Brazil’s representative in the 2023 Oscar race. Despite its success, the production is not yet available for streaming or digital rental. There is also no forecast for it to arrive in both.

