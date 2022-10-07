The Hunt arrives on Netflix and has a history of delay and criticism

Being one of the attractions of Netflix this month, despite not being an exclusive release of the platform, the movie The Hunt (The Hunt) released in March 2020 in theaters, arrived for streaming on the first day of October.

The Hunt is a critique of American society

The American production, which is classified as a satire (criticizing society’s vices) by the film’s directors, had its release early due to the unfortunate incidents of the time (wave of shootings and suprematist movements) and only went to the cinema a few months later. The results were not the best, as the circulation of the name in the media was not having the best reception.

The President of the United States at the time, Donald Trump, also criticized the context lived in the period of the first planned release, before the delay of the premiere. The producers even received death threats during this period because of the controversy.

What is the film about?

This form of critical ridicule in film format has as its central theme the political and social issue of the North American country in which it shows a reality of a political public divided between the left and the right. It turns out that within the world of The Hunt rich people, members of the elite (hunters) practice a ‘sport’ whose objective is to hunt people on the other side. The film stars Betty Gilpin (Crystal), Hilary Swank (Athena), Wayne Duvall (Don/Gary) Glenn Howerton (Richard). Emma Roberts, niece of actress Julia Roberts, is also part of the film.

In addition to Netflix, ‘The Hunt’ can also be rented on the Amazon platform Prime VideoYoutube and Google Filmes, all these options are available for rent at a fixed price of RS 6.90.