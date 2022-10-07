The strange ability of marine sponges that intrigues scientists and philosophers

Becky Ripley and Emily Knight

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Petrosia Lignosa Sponge

Let’s ask a question…

If we erased your memories, would you still be you?

And if we cut off their head and put it in one jar, their body in another, and keep them alive. Which jar would you say it’s in?

What if we separated all your individual cells and then rebuilt you cell by cell… would you be you again?

I apologize for the blunt question, but let’s try to familiarize ourselves with a slippery and elusive concept: our sense of self.

What are you besides your body?

Where are you inside your body and how much can we manipulate your body without your essential self being affected?

To help us with these complex questions, we turned to one of the simplest creatures on the planet: the sponge.

Credit, Getty Images

“People don’t understand how sponges can do so much with so little,” says marine biologist Sally Leys, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Alberta in Canada who specializes in sponges.

These aquifer animals that have been around for at least 5 million years are essentially giant tubes that filter water.

Sponges don’t have muscles, organs, nervous system, or brain, so you might assume they don’t have thoughts, feelings, or self-awareness.

However, they manage to do something amazing…

From cloud to sponge

The lab experiment described below is brutal but not fatal, allowing scientists to study various aspects of animal biology as well as providing insights into how the first organisms formed.

“If you take a sponge and run it through a very small mesh — 20 microns or so — there are some cells that, as they move and collide, make connections and gradually organize themselves to form the whole body again,” he says. the expert.

Sponges can actually do that: reassemble themselves from a kind of living mud at the bottom of the sea.

photo caption, Cells are grouped into larger and larger clusters until they form the complete sponge.

The classic experiment — says Leys — is done with a blue and a red sponge that, after passing through the mesh, become a purple cloud of cells that, under the right conditions and given enough time (from a week to 10 days), turn into a blue sponge and… a red sponge.

“Thus, they have the ability to determine the self from the not-self.”

the big question

Sponges have some form of self-awareness encoded directly into their individual cells.

But the million-dollar question is whether the sponge that regenerated itself is the same sponge, or whether during those 10 days a new animal was generated, a clone created from one that ceased to exist.

It depends on how much of your memories and personality and other things that we think make up the “me” go from the original sponge to the reconstituted one.

But if we’ve just established that sponges don’t have a brain… then they must have no personality or memories, right?

That’s another amazing thing about sponges: that, in a way, they have these things.

Credit, Getty Images

“Actually, you can see that there are things that irritate them,” reveals Leys.

Why does a sponge get irritated?

“She gets irritated by the movement, so if you hit the table, he’ll feel the vibrations and spit out his water, which we call a sneeze.”

“It takes about an hour to relax again. So basically you have to do something else until the irritation wears off.”

“Sometimes students put off experiments because some sponges are uncomfortable if you do it in the morning.”

“Working with them in the labs, we learn to know their character.”

And can they learn things?

“In the sense that they can recognize a situation they’ve encountered before, it’s possible.”

Leys says she once managed to train a sponge to cling to the Petri dish the way she wanted.

At first, the sponge would shrink into a ball, and the scientist would reopen it. This process was repeated several times.

“On the fifth day, the sponge started to do exactly what I wanted, so in cases like this they can learn and adapt.”

And do they remember what they learned after disintegrating and reintegrating?

Credit, Getty Images

“Good question! The populations we work with have learned a few things. By going through regeneration processes, for example, they have adapted to fresh water.”

“The question is how many times can you take a sponge, reduce it to cells, let them regroup, without them ceasing to be what they were.”

And that brings us to the beginning of this text: to our self-awareness.

And the teleportation paradox.

Star Trek?

Yes, we’re talking about traveling at the speed of light through galaxies at the touch of a button.

Ever since science fiction began toying with the possibility of teleportation in the late 19th century, the idea has intrigued philosophers like Charlie Huenemann of Utah State University in the US.

He elaborates a hypothetical scenario.

“I’m stranded on Mars. The fuel tanks on my return ship have burst and no rescue team can come and save me,” Huenemann imagines.

“But luckily, my ship has a teleporter. The machine scans my body and produces an incredibly detailed schematic, a clear picture of every cell and neuron, and that schematic is then transmitted back to Earth, where a new ‘me’ is created. built using the raw materials available.”

Sounds good: salvation at the touch of a button. What is the problem?

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the starship “Enterprise”, in the Star Trek series, in a recreation of the teleporters

“I can rationally see why this should work, because I’m just a particular configuration of cells, and it’s not like one carbon molecule is more me than another carbon molecule. As long as everything is arranged in the same way, it shouldn’t matter “, says the philosopher.

But it’s not that simple.

Remember that we are talking about a paradox, so a question arises: is the machine transporting you through the Universe or is it killing you and recreating a new version of you on Earth, with all your memories and personality intact, which now thinks it is you. ?

“In my opinion, I would die in the teleportation on Mars and someone very similar to me would appear on Earth.”

“I would have all the cellular structure, all the neural connections and so on to think it’s me, and it’s not clear that the Earth copy of me is wrong.”

“Anything that makes me think it’s me would be present in that copy on Earth.”

But if your memories and your molecular and neural structure are yours, and everything is a carbon copy, why wouldn’t you be?

“That’s what I find very interesting about this thought experiment.”

“What this teaches us is that, in a profound sense, there is no ‘I’ as an indivisible unit that may or may not make that leap from Mars to Earth.”

In other words, this self-awareness — that ‘I know it’s me’ — is actually an illusion.

“Indeed, many philosophers have called the self ‘a user illusion.’ An illusion that arises from our lives. ‘I feel that I am the same person as yesterday, and I hope to be the same person tomorrow.’

“But if we try to go further and ask ‘Is there an enduring ‘I’ that stays the same over time?’ That’s when a thought experiment like the teleporter teaches us: no, it doesn’t exist.”

Identity crisis

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Is the ‘you’ who wakes up in the morning the same ‘you’ who fell asleep the night before?

So even if you feel like you’re the same person as yesterday, things are different: the weather, the food, the people you interact with, the way you do it, your mood…

Perhaps what you are is an iteration of your yesterday’s self, and not quite the same person.

Furthermore, what makes you is not just what you are — the arrangement of your atoms, the genetics, or what is encoded in your cells — but also where you are from.

“Much of who we are is built on our relationships with other people: the society you’re in, the job you have, etc.”, concludes Huenemann.

Let’s try to perform another thought experiment, without having to leave the planet.

When you go to bed tonight, you will lie down and sleep. And when you are unconscious, your awareness of yourself will somehow dissolve.

As you sleep, your body and brain transform. Many of your cells will change and it is possible that you will wake up to new neural pathways.

Is the ‘you’ who wakes up in the morning the same ‘you’ who fell asleep the night before?

Maybe yes or maybe no: it is possible that the illusion of “I” is reformed every morning.

There’s just no way to know…

* This article is based on the episode “Sea-Sponges and the Illusion of Self” from the BBC series NatureBang. if you want to hear it in English, Click here.