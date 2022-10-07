The Walking Dead: Showrunner Explains Season 11’s Zombie Species

In a recent interview with Digital SpyAngela Kang, showrunner of The Walking Deadspoke about his anticipation for the show’s official conclusion and also provided some information regarding the new zombie species and variants seen in Season 11.

According to Kang, there have always been different species of zombies in the production, but they have never been developed as deeply as they are now. “This season, we’re dealing with a lot of things from the past that impact the present. We never delved into these species, which gives rise to the idea that these variants never existed. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t there at some point,” he explained.

“If you’re used to a set of rules about zombies and you haven’t really encountered those who do these other things, then some of your mechanisms for protecting yourself might change,” Kang mused.

The showrunner also drew attention to the spin-off series of The Walking Deadas World Beyondwhich narrates the saga of the first generation of those born in the post-apocalyptic world.

(AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

“For those who have seen the final episodes of World Beyond, for example, are already used to the idea of ​​new variants with other characteristics. It’s all part of the fun,” she concluded.

The Walking Dead: Season 11 promises a great conclusion to the series

Divided into three parts, the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead premiered in August 2021 on AMC, showing some specific conflicts between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), as well as introducing the Commonwealth and its army into the narrative. Since then, two long hiatuses have marked the airing of the episodes, which returned with everything last Sunday (2).

The expectation is that the next seven episodes can surprise viewers and also present an epic ending for the surviving characters. It is worth noting that all of them have already gone through many complex trials and challenges.

In addition to Cohan and Dean Morgan, in the cast of the series it is also possible to find Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Michael James Shaw as Mercer, Josh Hamilton as Hornsby, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, Laila Robins as Pamela Milton, Celle Ramos as Shira, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Medina Senghore as Annie, Teo Rapp-Olsson as Sebastian Milton and Christian Serratos as Rosita.

(AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

So stay tuned and don’t miss the next episodes of the zombie series!