The world’s largest camera has a 1.5 meter lens and 3,200 megapixels

The world’s largest digital camera exists and is soon to be operational. It is a project of SLAC (Stanford Linear Acceleration Center), which develops the LSST camera, with exclusive use in astronomy.

The equipment is the size of a popular car and weighs three tons. The front lens measures 1.57 meters in diameter and has a 3,200 megapixel sensor. To work and reduce noise, the sensor will have -100ºC cooling.

For now, the camera is in the Californian city of San Francisco. It has been built for the past seven years. The expectation is that it will be ready in May 2023 and take its first photos in 2024.

The equipment will be on top of the Simonyi Research Telescope at the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile. There, you will have the task of observing the night sky for at least 10 years.

When it goes live, the 3.2 gigapixel detector will capture 15 terabytes of data per night and investigate 37 billion stars and their galaxies.

The aim is to provide data on the nature of dark energy and matter – two of the universe’s greatest mysteries.

This should be possible with the large-aperture optical camera, capable of viewing light from near-infrared ultraviolet wavelengths. The camera consists of 189 coupled load device sensors.

With a 64 centimeter wide focal plane, the camera will be able to capture more than 40 times the area of ​​the full moon in the sky with each exposure.

The Guinness Book recognized both sensor and lens as the world’s largest optics. Size matters: light will reflect through a set of mirrors. The largest of them is more than eight meters.