"They would have already been sent away"; Athirson 'tears the verb' and Dorival's titular duo becomes a topic in crisis in Fla in the 2000s

Flamengo

Idol red-black admitted that, two decades ago, Mengão would have had to get rid of big stars because of financial problems

Photo: Reproduction / FLATV - Athirson reflected on his time and how stars of the current Fla "would have been fired"
Today the Flamengo consolidated itself as one of the most structured clubs in Brazilian football. From revenue and billing alone, Mais Querido accumulates approximately R$ 1 billion per season. With the accounts up to date since the management of Eduardo Bandeira de Mello, the Club was able to bring in great stars to reinforce its squad, such as arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiroholders of the team commanded by Dorival Júnior.

But Flamengo was not always like this. At the end of the 1990s, debts plagued Rubro-Negro, which jeopardized the fulfillment of paying the cast on time. That’s what Athirson, Mengão’s idol on the left-back, told in an interview with Charla Podcast. For the former player, Arrascaeta and ER could have been discarded at that time due to the Club’s financial problems.

“Flamengo wasn’t as professional as it is today. If it were in our time, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta would have already been sent away, because they couldn’t adapt in the initial moments, the fans took the foot, the board got rid of great teams”, declared Athirson, remembering other great players who passed through Gávea at that time and suffered to receive up to date.

“In 2000, we had Gamarra, Juan, Júlio César, Edilson, Petkovic, Denilson, Alex. This team was supposed to have time to adapt. It didn’t work, he was sent away. It happened to me when I went to Santos”, completed the former side.

Today, to give you an idea, both Arrascaeta and Éverton Ribeiro receive among the highest salaries in Flamengo, above R$ 1 million a month. In addition to the two, names like Gabigol, David Luiz, Bruno Henrique and Vidal are also the best paid in the red-black cast.

