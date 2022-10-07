This week’s premieres

Thursday is movie premiere day. Highlight for the Portuguese film the home fairy, a comedy directed by João Maia and starring Joana Metrass. Also highlighted for From the Depthsthe new film by Michelangelo Frammartino, which received the special jury prize at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

the home fairy

By João Maia, with Dalila Carmo, Joana Metrass, Elmano Sancho, Manuel Cavaco, Cleia Almeida, Alfredo Brito

POR, 2022, M/16

Comedy written by André Guerra dos Santos that follows the life of Vera, a single mother with two young children, forced to have two jobs to survive: cashier in a supermarket by day and stripper by night. When one night she reacts violently to a more daring client, she is sentenced in court to do community service at a nursing home. In her new role, her irreverence and youth clash with the authoritarianism and inhumanity of the headmistress. But for the elderly who live there, Vera is a breath of fresh air that over time becomes a true home fairy.

From the Depths

By Michelangelo Frammartino, with Mila Costi, Paolo Cossi, Claudia Candusso

ITA, 2021, 93 min.

In August 1961, the young members of the Piedmontese Speleological Group headed south. In Calabria, and going down to the depths of the earth, you will discover the second deepest cave in the world: the Abyss of Bifurto.

Bandit

By Allan Ungar, with Olivia d’Abo, Elisha Cuthbert, Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel

CAN, 2022, 126 min., M/12

After breaking out of a Michigan prison, a daring career criminal takes on a new identity in Canada, allowing him to rob a record 59 banks and jewelry stores. Inspired by a true story.

The King Woman

By Gina Prince-Bythewood, with Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

USA, 2022, 144 min.

An epic story inspired by real events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Orphan: The Origin

By William Brent Bell, with Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland

USA, 2022, 99 min.

movie prequel The orphan2009, which explains how Esther escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Estonia and traveled to the US where she posed as the missing daughter of a wealthy couple.

Welcome to the World of Ogglies

By Jens Møller, Toby Genkel, with (voices) Susana João, Paulo Oom, Nelson Raposo

ALE/BEL, 2021, 85 min., M/6

The Ogglies find a new home in Smelliville. The only problem with this place is the bad smell caused by the garbage dump. When Max and a friend meet the Ogglies at the dump, they realize they are the solution to the problem, because Ogglies eat garbage. All goes well until Max’s mother and a contractor have other plans for the warehouse…