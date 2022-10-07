Thor surpassed Elvis in the streaming battle

The film Thor: Love and Thunderin addition to its success on the movie screens, it is also being a success on the Disney+.

Now, according to data from Nielsen Ratings, the new God of Thunder movie is absurdly outperforming the movie Elvis, which was also initially released in cinema and later arrived in the HBO Max catalog. In this cinematic battle, the film of Marvel won quietly.

X-Men | See Vampira’s Note 10 cosplay, made by OnlyFans muse

Love and Thunder reached 1.5 billion minutes viewed in the first four days of its release on Disney+, while Elvis recorded 482 million minutes viewed in the same period on HBO Max. The Marvel movie was seen three times more than the Warner Bros. Pictures.

Image: Disclosure

Learn more about the success of Thor: Love and Thunder

The film, which has Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist and Christian Bale as the antagonist, brought the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. The film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) managed to do well at the box office, even with negative reviews from the critics. With $760.5 million, Love and Thunder reaches the sixth highest grossing of 2022.

The movie that had its premiere in theaters and was in theaters for a few months, now being able to be seen in the Disney+ catalog. Thor: Love and Thunder arrived on the platform on September 8 and completes the current Marvel movies on streaming.

Image: Marvel Studios

Read the synopsis and check out the trailer