Tite doesn’t nail Gabriel Jesus in the World Cup and reveals conversation with striker

The absence of Gabriel Jesus was one of the big surprises in the convening of the Brazilian Team for the games against Ghana and Tunisia in September, in Tite’s latest list of friendlies for the Qatar World Cup.

Even though the non-call has put up rumors that would indicate that Gabriel Jesus was already in an “advanced position” to be called, Tite went against the grain. In an exclusive interview given to THROW! this Friday, the coach analyzed the situation involving the striker. See in the video above!

– No one from the technical commission assured anyone. Me neither. What happened was that I talked to Gabriel that there is a gap and great athletes in the sector. Opportunizing others, just like me and Juninho (Paulista) went there and talked with him about the moment he lives, to give opportunity to others who can also, within the national team, seek their space. I shouldn’t bring it in, because I already know the potential and the quality, and leave the two games on the bench. Then I bring Pedro and I don’t put him to play. I bring Matheus Cunha and I don’t play. I bring Richarlison and I don’t play. It is not justified. Now, he’s going to run,” he said.

Tite called Richarlison, from Tottenahm-ING, Matheus Cunha, from Atlético de Madrid-ESP, Roberto Firmino, Liverpool-ING, and Pedro, from Flamengo, as options for a reference striker in the last call-up.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, has a meteoric start to the season at Arsenal. At the English club, shirt 9 has five goals and four assists in ten games in 2022-23.