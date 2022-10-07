Tom Cruise blasts Marvel star Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor, is one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just this year he starred Thor: Love and Thunderthe first Marvel franchise to arrive in a 4th solo film.

And while enjoying so much success, the actor recently woke up to a bombshell: being attacked by none other than Tom Cruisealong with the list of Mission Impossiblethe star’s biggest franchise.

If you don’t understand, the Fantasy Football League is a virtual game designed by directors Brothers Russo, which brings together great movie stars competing against each other. The prize? US$ 1 million dollars destined to the institution chosen by the winner.

And the great charm of the game is that players need to make videos taunting and humiliating their opponents. For example, when the game was active we simply had Paul Rudd humiliating Robert Downey Jr., watch.

And then came the turn of actress Pom Klementieff, the mantis of Guardians of the Galaxy. Taking advantage of the time when she was filming the new Mission: Impossible, the actress recorded a video singing in French, blasting Chris Hemsworth, mocking his appearance and personality.

In the end it includes a participation of Tom Cruise and the franchise’s cast, and there was no doubt for fans that they blasted Chris Hemsworth and should come out victorious. Watch below:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast.