Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman’s scolding behind the scenes of Harry Potter: “Don’t step on my f*cking cape”; watch

We love a good behind-the-scenes story, especially when it involves the wizarding world of Hogwarts. This week, Tom Felton shared a report on his social networks about the moment he got a big scolding from Alan Rickman, our eternal teacher Severus Snape. The actor said he thought it was a mockery of the veteran, but soon realized the situation was serious.

“Eventually, Alan Rickman told me in no uncertain terms, ‘Don’t step on my fucking cover.’ I kind of laugh”told the interpreter of Draco Malfoy, who is releasing a new memoir “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard”. . “The Death Eaters and I kind of looked at each other like, ‘Is he kidding?’ It quickly became clear that he was definitely not kidding.”he added.

But calm down… everything has an explanation! It turns out that the accessory was attached to Rickman’s neck, and when someone stepped on the costume, it ended up suffocating the actor. “In the next take, the director was very anxious for me to walk as close to Alan as possible. We arrived halfway through the Great Hall before…”continued Felton, about the moment he stepped back into the star’s costume. “You have to keep in mind that his cape is tied around his neck – I almost killed the poor man! He turned around and gave me a look you never, ever want to see.”described.

Felton did the take again, but this time someone else was responsible for making the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor angry. “It kind of took the attention off me”said the former child actor. “But I’ll never forget those words: ‘Don’t step on my f*cking cape’”finished. Watch the testimonial:

Alan and Tom have starred in the “Harry Potter” films since the first feature in the series, in 2001. Twenty years later, the boy said that working with Rickman was “scary”, but also said that the actor was “very, very kind. ” and had a “perverse sense of humor”.

Recently, excerpts from Rickman’s diary surprised fans of the JK Rowling saga. The pages delivered unkind opinions from the actor about his role as the plot teacher and, also, about his co-stars. However, what really took fans by surprise was the confession that Alan wanted to leave the franchise long before its conclusion.

According to an excerpt released by The Guardian, he only remained in the role of Snape because of a statement from the creator of the magical universe. “I finished reading the last Harry Potter book. Snape dies heroically, Potter describes him to his sons as one of the bravest men he has ever known and names his son Albus Severus. This was a true rite of passage. A little bit of information from Jo Rowling seven years ago — Snape loved Lily [Potter, mãe do protagonista] — was what gave me the edge of a precipice to cling to”said Rickman.

