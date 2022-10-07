Top 10 Netflix Original Movies According to Letterboxd » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

More than any other streaming service, Netflix continues to release original movies, including the recently released take revenge and A jazzman’s blues. Not all of them are critical darlings, with many being seen by millions despite lackluster reviews. A handful of these films manage to garner glowing reviews.

They end up being the best movies in the history of the streaming platform. Some are classics of modern animation, others are Oscar nominees, and some are international darlings that deserve to have more eyes on them. They all also got an impressive rating from Letterboxd users.

10/10 On My Skin (2018) – 3.80

This Italian film tells one of the most heartwarming and heartwarming stories to ever hit the streaming service. on my skin focuses on the last days of the life of Stefano Cucchi, a man who died in preventive detention as a victim of police brutality.

Cucchi was beaten by police officers, not allowed to choose his own lawyer, and his family was not allowed to visit him, making the story even more tragic. on my skin won a number of accolades, including big three at the David di Donatello Awards.

9/10 Beasts of No Nation (2015) – 3.82

Currently, Netflix original movies are released every few weeks, but in 2015, they were few and far between. Was Beasts without a nation, based on the novel of the same name, which really managed to stand out and let the world know that Netflix movies can be something big.

Directed and written by Cary Joji Fukunaga, this film follows an African child who is forced to become a soldier during his country’s civil war. It debuted to great critical acclaim, with Idris Elba and Abraham Attah winning trophies at the Golden Globes, Venice Film Festival and Film Independent Spirit Awards.

8/10 The Irishman (2019) – 3.87

News that Martin Scorsese was making a new gangster movie had fans of his iconic work everywhere excited in the mid-2010s. Add that he was teaming up again with the likes of Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci and expectations. they were on high.

Generally, the irish delivered as it was an extended epic that lasted over three hours. Scorsese’s direction was praised, as were the performances, though some were not fans of the pacing and effects used to age down the cast members. Still, it got 10 Oscar nominations.

7/10 Tic, Tic… Boom! (2021) – 3.90

Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is basically everywhere these days, starring in the film version of Hamilton write music for Charm to make his directorial debut with tick, tick… BOOM! This Netflix original is based on the play of the same name.

Tells the life story of Jonathan Larson, the brilliant mind behind Rent, one of the most popular plays of all time. Miranda’s fantastic directing style was showcased, while Andrew Garfield’s incredible acting helped to turn this into a special film. Tick, tick… boom it also had great musical numbers, a strong supporting cast, and highly emotional scenes.

6/10 Hilda and the King of the Mountain (2021) – 3.93

Every now and then, an animated movie finds a way to pop out of nowhere and wow Netflix subscribers. In 2021 there were a few and one to get an impressive rating was Hilda and the Mountain King.

Based on Hilda graphic novel and continuation of the 2nd season of the animated series, this film was loved by fans of the franchise. Praise went to the 2D animation style and voice acting, leading to some Annie Award nominations. Hilda and the Mountain King was seen as a fitting conclusion to the story.

5/10 The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) – 3.94

It looks like the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse changed everything for Sony Pictures Animation. The studio didn’t always release well-received movies, but after that one, they started to rock, including The Mitchells vs. The machines.

The film focuses on a dysfunctional family who band together to help fight a robot uprising. The unique animation style immediately stood out, as did the quirky character collection and stellar voice acting. It got a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

4/10 I’m Not Here Anymore (2019) – 3.98

The second international film to rank among the best on Netflix is I’m not here anymore, which is a Mexican film. An expanded version of a short story, the plot revolves around the leader of a young street gang who is forced to go to the United States to avoid a local cartel.

While it’s barely seen compared to most other high-profile films, I’m not here anymore it was received with great acclaim and won several awards at the Cairo and Morelia International Film Festivals. It’s the kind of thing you might not know about, but should look out for.

3/10 Marriage Story (2019) – 3.99

As soon as the names involved Story of a wedding were mentioned, movie lovers everywhere knew they were in for something stellar. Noah Baumbach was writing and directing the film, while Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Ray Liotta and Merritt Weaver were just a few of the actors to star in.

Telling the heartbreaking story of a couple going through a divorce across the country, this one was a beloved critic. It was nominated for six Oscars, with Dern taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress. It can be too emotional for multiple views, but that just makes it more powerful.

2/10 Klaus (2019) – 4.05

At this point, it seems like every kind of Christmas movie has been made, but Klaus proved him wrong. The film makes the bold decision to tell an origin story for Santa that begins simply when a mailman is sent to work in a town full of bitter people.

While there, he meets a toy maker named Klaus and the rest is history. Another Best Animation nominee, many believe this should have won Toy Story 4. The animation style was different and the voice cast including JK Simmons and Rashida Jones was fantastic.

1/10 Rome (2018) – 4.06

Netflix Originals Performed Well At The Emmy And Oscars, But It Wasn’t Until Alfonso Cuarón Pomegranate that looked like they had a legitimate chance to win Best Picture. The black and white film tells a touching story, features strong performances and is beautiful.

Although it did not win the coveted award, it did win Best Foreign Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography. Pomegranate took home the Best Picture award at several other awards ceremonies, helping to cement its legacy.