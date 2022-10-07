Tourist bus with 7 Brazilians overturns and leaves 3 dead

Three people died and at least 40 were injured in an accident involving a tourist bus yesterday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. According to the local newspaper Dominican Today, the vehicle was leaving the area of ​​Bávaro, a tourist area of ​​the city, and was heading towards the island of Saona – in addition, the vehicle reports that, among the injured, four tourists had to have limbs amputated due to cause of injuries.

A truck would have crossed the road, forcing the bus driver to make a curve that caused an overturn. However, a tourist complains that the driver was driving at high speed, which could also be the cause of the accident.

The bus carried about 50 people from various nations, including seven Brazilians. In all, there were 14 Argentines, 11 Chileans, seven Colombians, five Peruvians and two Mexicans among the passengers.

According to the Argentine newspaper La Nación, the fatal victims were a 33-year-old Argentine woman and another person of Peruvian nationality. The third death has not yet had the nationality identified.

The Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, David Collado, said that he visited the medical facilities where the victims went to show support and solidarity.

“Saddened and dismayed by the unfortunate accident of the bus occupied by foreigners this morning. We visited the different hospitals where they were transferred, to offer all our support and solidarity in this difficult time,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also according to Dominican Today, Dominique Esperanza Dreckmann, a Chilean tourist who was on the bus, said the driver was speeding when the accident occurred.

She also said that at least four tourists suffered amputations. “There were people who were mutilated, at least four lost their arms, which were stretched out on the sidewalk. There were people who didn’t even know how to speak Spanish”, she reported.

To UOL, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Brazilian Embassy in São Domingos, reported that it “has knowledge of the case” and “provides consular assistance to Brazilian nationals, in accordance with current international treaties and local legislation”. The agency also said that details about the case will not be shared out of respect for the victims’ right to privacy.