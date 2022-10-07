Train-Ballet wins behind-the-scenes video to promote digital arrival

the starry movie Bullet train arrives on digital platforms this Monday (3) and to celebrate the digital launch, Sony shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage with the Omelet. Check it out in the video below.

the plot of Bullet train accompanies a hired assassin (Brad Pitt) who finds himself on a newly opened train accompanied by other professional colleagues. When they realize their missions are interconnected, chaos ensues along the way.

The star-studded cast still has Sandra Bullock (who replaced Lady Gaga on the project), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (kick-ass), Brian Tyree Henry (atlanta), Zazie Beetz (deadpool 2), Masi ok (heroes), Michael Shannon (The Man of Steel), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson) and even the singer bad bunny.

Bullet train is available for rent on major digital platforms.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.