Two Russians flee by boat to Alaska and seek asylum in the US to avoid being drafted into the war

Continues after advertising

Two Russian citizens fled the country by boat and arrived on a beach in Alaska on Tuesday, 4th, to avoid being called up to fight in the Ukraine warmade by the president Vladimir Putin. They asked for asylum in United Statesas informed the American authorities this Thursday, 6.

According to the office of Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the Russians reached a beach on the island located in the Gambell municipality and were assisted by local residents, until the Coast Guard arrived the next day with Customs and Border Protection officials.

The US Department of Homeland Security said the two “were transported to Anchorage for inspection, which includes a screening and verification process, and later processed under US immigration laws under the Immigration and Nationality Act.”

Image shows a line of vehicles leaving Russia at the country’s border with Finland, on September 25. Exodus began after Putin’s call for reservists Photograph: Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP

Another Alaska senator, Dan Sullivan, said he asked federal officials to come up with a plan in case more Russians arrived. “This incident makes two things clear: first, the Russian people do not want to fight in Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Second, given Alaska’s proximity to Russia, our state has a vital role to play in ensuring the national security of the United States,” they noted.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy himself confirmed the news and said that this is a “unique” case. “We do not anticipate an influx of people, there is no indication that this will happen,” he said.

Gambell is located about 320 kilometers southwest of the community of Nome in western Alaska and about 58 kilometers from the Chukotka Peninsula, at Siberia. The route taken by the two Russians, through the Bering Strait, is unusual for those trying to enter the US and often experiences thunderstorms during the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn.

Continues after advertising

In August, US authorities recorded 42 attempts to enter the US by Russians through the Canada. In July, there were 15 attempts; in August 2021, 9.

The most common route for entry into the US is through the Mexico, which does not require a visa. Typically, Russians on this route fly from Moscow to Cancun or Mexico City as tourists, before catching a connecting flight to the border. Earlier this year, US officials repeatedly encountered Russians who expected to seek asylum if they arrived at an inspection booth.

Since Vladimir Putin announced a plan to mobilize 300,000 reservist troops to fight in Ukraine’s war in September, thousands of Russians have left the country. Satellite images taken by the company Maxar Technologies show that lines of up to 16 kilometers were formed on Russian borders with Georgia and Mongolia after the summons. Airfares abroad from Russia also sold out and prices soared.

Scenes such as Russia’s border with Georgia and Mongolia also took place on the borders with Kazakhstan and Finland; in Moscow, protests were also held. Military personnel were sent to these regions with the intention of making the call-up at the border.

According to a law signed by Putin after the mandatory summons, voluntary surrender is punishable by 15 years in prison and the soldier who deserts during the period of mobilization or war (in the case of those summoned now), can be punished with up to 10 years in prison. . /AFP, AP, EFE