Two Russians flee military service, arrive in Alaska and seek refuge in the US

In the last month, thousands of Russians have fled abroad to avoid being recruited for the war in Ukraine.

Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24



authorities of United States affirmed this Thursday, 6th, that two Russian citizens escaped from military service, arrived by boat at the Alaska and sought refuge in the American country. In the last month, the president of the Russia, Vladimir Putinannounced a partial military mobilization for war in Ukraine. Because of this, thousands of Russians fled to other countries to avoid being recruited. According to the office of Senator Lisa Murkowski, who represents Alaska, the two Russian nationals claimed to seek asylum abroad to avoid mandatory military service. Both were found near an Alaskan town, about 40 miles off the Russian coast. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said the Russians will continue to be interrogated. Putin’s mobilization in Moscow, in the Russian capital, provoked protests in cities in different regions of the country. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. However, the Ukrainian government last month launched a counterattack and regained lost areas.