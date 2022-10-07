UFC 280: Chandler disagrees with Makhachev’s favoritism against Do Bronx | combat

Mchael Chandler was Charles do Bronx’s opponent at UFC 262, in May of last year, and ended up knocked out in the fight for the organization’s lightweight belt. With an eye on his next title fight, which will take place on the 22nd of this month in Abu Dhabi, the American said, in an interview with “MMA Junkie”, that he disagrees with the favoritism that Islam Makhachev has been taking in bookmakers against the Brazilian.

– Charles has the upper hand, in my opinion. I think it’s crazy that he’s the underdog, but I think Islam has the tools to beat him. So, let’s see what happens on October 22nd. I’m going to watch it very intensely, and I hope I face the winner.

1 of 2 Michael Chandler — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Michael Chandler — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Chandler points out that Makhachev’s partnership with Khabib Nurmagomedov may be one of the factors behind the great hype surrounding the Russian fighter.

– You can’t say that Islam hasn’t tested itself, but you can say, I think there’s a certain mystique, this correlation that we want to make between Khabib and Islam, and then you have Javier Mendez saying that Islam is better than Khabib. You have Khabib himself saying that Islam is better than him. You’ve got a big hype machine there.

Scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November, Chandler hopes to have a new title-shot in case he wins, but doesn’t say who would be his favorite to face in a second opportunity for the belt.

– For me, who do I prefer to face? I think it’s 50-50. I think if it’s Charles, I’d love to get the rematch. I think I was very close to winning the title against Charles. We had great times facing each other, we both had our ups and downs in this fight. And I would also love, if Islam defeats Charles, I would love to be the guy who stops all this Islam hype if he wins.

UFC 280

22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

PRELIMINARY CARD (11 am, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Malhadinho

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs Yamato Nishikawa

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg