Understand why US agents believe they have material to criminally prosecute Biden’s son | World

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, could be charged with tax crimes and false witness in connection with a gun, according to the Washington Post.

Biden’s son is being investigated by federal agents and, according to the newspaper, they believe they have gathered enough evidence for Hunter to be prosecuted, but it’s up to the Delaware prosecutor to decide whether to do so.

Hunter began to be investigated in 2018, but then there were suspicions of possible crimes he could have committed in financial dealings in other countries, mainly as a business consultant. US authorities began investigating whether he had declared all of his income and whether he lied on paperwork to buy a gun in 2018.

Ukrainian company board of directors

Hunter was a member of the board of directors of the Ukrainian company Burisma (the board of directors is a body where the owners of the company, called shareholders, are represented; the people who work on the board do not manage the daily life of the companies).

He worked as a board member between 2014 and 2019, earning more than $50,000 a month.

The Democratic president’s son claims he had a successful business career independent of his father (before he was president, Joe Biden was vice president and senator for Delaware), but he’s also said he was likely recruited to the board of directors. from Burisma because of his surname.

Hunter Biden also said that when he was hired by Burisma, the company was concerned that Russia would confiscate the company’s pipelines.

“I know Burisma wanted to do something. They wanted to create a bulwark against Russian aggression, they knew they had to expand internationally and into other sectors to diversify and protect themselves. Biden’s name is synonymous with democracy and transparency, so I said it was gold for them,” Hunter said in 2021.

The president’s son said his work on the company’s board of directors focused “100%” on business management and transparency issues.

In the interview, Hunter Biden did not explain his business relationships with a well-connected Russian woman and a Chinese investment fund, which Republicans say also benefited from his connections.

2020 election theme

Former President Donald Trump used suspicions about Hunter Biden in his campaign against Joe Biden.

When Joe Biden began preparing for his candidacy for president in 2018, advisers to then-President Trump were known to be looking for information that could harm the Bidens in Ukraine.

Later, in 2019, Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to provide him with information so he could accuse the Bidens of corruption.

The problem is that Trump insinuated that the US government would help Ukraine in exchange for information he intended to use in the election campaign. Trump was impeached for the first time (he was not impeached, however, because in the Senate he won a majority that allowed him to remain in office).

