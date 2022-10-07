US says it killed one of the leaders of the Islamic State in Syria

Disclosure / Centcom US kills one of the leaders of the Islamic State in Syria

The United States said on Thursday that it had killed two members of the Islamic State (ISIS) in northern Syria after carrying out an air strike.

According to the US Central Command (Centcom), based at MacDill Air Force Base in the state of Florida, one of the dead targets was Abu-Hashum al-Umawi, deputy leader of ISIS in the country.

“Today at approximately 6:32 pm local time in Syria, US forces carried out a successful airstrike in northern Syria, killing Abu-Hashum al-Umawi, deputy leader of ISIS in Syria, and another senior ISIS official. associated with his,” the statement reads.

The Americans said that no civilians were killed or injured during the operation, and that no US officials were affected by the action. There was no loss or damage to country equipment located in North America.

“This attack will degrade ISIS’ ability to destabilize the region and attack our forces and partners,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of Centcom.

“Our forces remain in the region to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS.”

Death of another ISIS member

On Thursday, Pentagon Central Command had already reported that an action had resulted in the death of Rakkan Wahid al-Shammari, a man who facilitated the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support Islamic State operations.

The two attacks represent the biggest blow to ISIS since the death of the terrorist group’s general leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in February this year.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.