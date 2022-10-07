US wants to implement tougher laws on selling advanced technologies to China

Apparently, the United States is planning to tighten some rules that could contribute to preventing the Chinese from having access to advanced computer technology, which could end up being heavily used by the Chinese military.

According to the information available, it is estimated that the White House will be able to apply the new laws in the first week of October. The central objective is supposedly to reduce Beijing’s ability to develop advanced weapons and surveillance systems.

The first laws that could help achieve the objective allege that the marketing of technologies developed in the United States for the Huawei smartphone factory, which had their first contact with the country through the Trump administration in 2019, will be prohibited.

However, it will come as no surprise if the current US president, Joe Biden, applies the same restrictions to other Chinese companies, such as research laboratories and other companies. According to information, all companies in the world would be considerably prohibited from selling any type of American technology to the organizations in question.

In addition, Reuters recently claimed that the White House could try to further narrow sales of advanced tools that were developed in the US for China’s semiconductor industry. Not to mention the possibility of limiting exports of American microchips for supercomputing as well as advanced Chinese data centers.

It is necessary to point out that such measures, if put into practice, could not only affect the government, but also academic institutions and giant internet companies, such as Alibaba and Tencent.

But at the same time that the United States ranks first in the Top500’s top-performing supercomputer manufacturing ranking, China is taking the lead in the number of systems produced. And, if this project is actually approved, the new US restrictions would be the biggest effort made to stop China from developing and building supercomputers, and even data centers.

