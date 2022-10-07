Vasco reinforces market analysis and maps players in South America | vasco

Vasco is still waiting for confirmation of access to Serie A to enter the 2023 issue once and for all, but the club has made moves that can impact the formation of the squad for next season. One of SAF’s immediate investments was in the market analysis department.

Vasco SAF’s sporting director, Paulo Bracks received the ge this Thursday for an exclusive interview at CT Moacyr Barbosa. The full content will air this Friday morning, and one of the topics addressed by the executive are the improvements already implemented by 777 Partners, which allows Vasco managers to exchange experiences with other clubs that are part of the group.

+ Bank turns solution against Operário and intensifies dispute for vacancies at Vasco

1 of 3 Investment in the market analysis department was one of Paulo Bracks’ first acts at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco Investment in the market analysis department was one of Paulo Bracks’ first acts at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco

One of Paulo Bracks’ first acts was to hire a reinforcement for the market analysis team, in addition to technological improvements being underway to speed up the work. One of Vasco’s focuses is the South American market, which has been mapped out by analysts.

– One area that I’ve been working a lot is market analysis. That’s my right arm. It’s an arm I’m investing in, correcting some things to make it more like what I want for Vasco. I had to make more ideological and work methodology changes. We hired an analyst, we now have four. There will be a fifth contracting of a system that will enhance our analysis. Reports will arrive within 24 hours. We will have a much more accurate athlete radar – explained Bracks, who added:

– We also brought in Genoa’s market head to open markets. He has already been to Uruguay on behalf of Vasco and Genoa. He goes to Argentina. We have two market analysts in Paraguay analyzing a sub-20 competition between nations. This is an investment and I will never be satisfied with what I have. It is a right arm that the executive must have, a very strong core of market analysis. I do not give up that.

+ Read more news from Vasco

Head scout for Genoa, a club that also belongs to 777, Sebastian Arenz has been in Rio de Janeiro since September and will remain at Vasco’s service until the end of Serie B. The signings for next year are on the club’s table, but it is still a parallel issue due to the focus on the final stretch of Series B. The SAF has made efforts in the structure to be closer to the access.

2 of 3 Head scout of Genoa, Sebastian Arenz has been with Vasco since September — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco.com.br Head scout of Genoa, Sebastian Arenz has been with Vasco since September — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco.com.br

Bracks took stock of the start of the work. Among the topics addressed by the director of Vasco are the immediate changes promoted by the SAF, the decision process for choosing Jorginho, renovations, investment in the base, improvements in the CT and expectations for 2023.