Vladimir Putin turns 70: 7 key moments that marked his career

Vladimir Putin turns 70 this Friday (7/10). How did he become the isolated Western autocrat leading the invasion of Ukraine?

Seven pivotal moments in his life helped shape his thinking and explain his growing estrangement from the West.

Judoka in youth (1964)

Born in a Leningrad (modern-day Saint Petersburg) still scarred by its 872-day siege in World War II, young Vladimir was a feisty, combative boy at school—his best friend recalled that “he could fight anyone” because “was not afraid”.

However, in a city overrun by street gangs, a puny but feisty boy needed to be prepared. At age 12, he began to practice sambo, a Russian martial art, and then judo. He was determined and disciplined: at 18, he was a black belt in judo and had placed third in a national junior competition.

