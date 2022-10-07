War in Ukraine: Why Putin’s Dream of Conflict Victory Is Falling

  • Sarah Rainsford
  • BBC correspondent in Eastern Europe

A member of the Ukrainian National Guard prepares a D-30 howitzer to open fire on Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Over the past month, Ukrainian forces have pushed the Russian military back — and recaptured large parts of occupied territory.

“Truth is on our side, and truth is strength!” Russian President Vladimir Putin shouted into a microphone in Moscow’s Red Square last week, after a ceremony in which he proclaimed four large chunks of Ukrainian territory. as being now part of Russia.

“Victory will be ours!”

But in the real world, the situation looks quite different.

As Putin signed his illegal annexation treaties in the Kremlin, Ukrainian forces were advancing into the areas he had just taken.

