War in Ukraine: Why Putin’s Dream of Conflict Victory Is Falling

Sarah Rainsford

BBC correspondent in Eastern Europe

12 minutes ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Over the past month, Ukrainian forces have pushed the Russian military back — and recaptured large parts of occupied territory.

“Truth is on our side, and truth is strength!” Russian President Vladimir Putin shouted into a microphone in Moscow’s Red Square last week, after a ceremony in which he proclaimed four large chunks of Ukrainian territory. as being now part of Russia.

“Victory will be ours!”

But in the real world, the situation looks quite different.

As Putin signed his illegal annexation treaties in the Kremlin, Ukrainian forces were advancing into the areas he had just taken.

Hundreds of thousands of men are fleeing Russia to avoid being enlisted to fight in a still-expanding war.

And things are going so badly on the battlefield that Putin and his supporters are now recasting what they once claimed was the “denazification” of Ukraine and the protection of Russian speakers as an existential struggle against the entire “collective” West.

That’s the truth — and none of it favors Russia.

Victim of the system itself

“He’s in a blind zone. He doesn’t seem to really see what’s going on,” Riddle Russia editor Anton Barbashin argues about Russia’s president.

Like many, the political analyst believes Putin was caught completely off guard by strong Western support for Kiev, as well as Ukraine’s strong resistance to the occupation.

As he turns 70 this Friday (07/10), after more than 20 years in power, it seems that Russia’s leader has become a victim of his own system. Your autocratic style is blocking your access to concrete intelligence.

“You can’t question his ideas,” explains Tatyana Stanovaya, head of analytics firm R.Politik.

“Everyone who works with Putin knows his view of the world and Ukraine, knows his expectations. They cannot provide him with information that contradicts his view. That’s how it works.”

The president’s last speech, delivered under the gilded chandeliers of the Kremlin, reaffirmed his vision of a new world order.

It involves a powerful Russia, an intimidated Western world that has been forced to learn to respect it, and Kiev subjugated once again to Moscow.

To achieve this, Ukraine is Putin’s chosen battleground.

Even though his ambitions seem largely illusory, he doesn’t seem willing to back down.

“A lot of important calculations that the Kremlin was working with didn’t work out, and it doesn’t look like Putin has a plan B other than continuing to push people to the front lines and hoping that sheer numbers will stop Ukraine from advancing any further.” evaluates Anton Barbashin.

“Pushing people to the forefront” is a significant shift in itself.

Putin continues to call his invasion a “special military operation” — presenting it as limited in scope and short-lived.

Many Russians were able to accept this — even support it — as long as it didn’t affect them directly. But the call-up of military reservists has turned something distant and abstract into a very close and personal risk.

Regional politicians are running over each other in a Soviet-style race to fill their quotas by calling up as many men as possible.

“This is a defining moment. For most Russians, the war started a few weeks ago,” says Anton Barbashin.

“In the first months, the people who died were mainly from the peripheries and smaller centers. But the mobilization (by the reservists) will end up changing that, as the coffins will return to Moscow and St. Petersburg.”

‘Just awful’ conditions

The call generated long exchanges of messages on social media from the wives and mothers of the new recruits — those who did not run to the borders when the mobilization was announced.

Some of the posts — and videos from the men themselves — reveal grim conditions: poor food, old weapons and a lack of basic medical supplies. The women discuss sending sanitary pads to pad the men’s boots and tampons to cover their wounds.

The regional governor of Kursk, Russia, described conditions in several military units as “simply appalling”, even with a lack of uniforms.

Such revelations poke holes in one of Putin’s proudest claims: that he has rebuilt the Russian military into a professional fighting force that patriotic citizens will want to serve.

But for now, the women of most recruits seem focused on supporting their troops.

“We are at a stage where a significant part of Russian society still believes that ‘Russia is a great power fighting NATO in Ukraine’ and sending socks and toothbrushes to conscripts is a sign of patriotism,” tweeted Anton Barbashin. this week.

Censorship collapses

But the confusion generated by the draft and Russia’s military embarrassment are prompting more prominent figures to speak out.

When liberals condemned the invasion of Ukraine, they were arrested — and many are still behind bars.

Even calling this operation a war is illegal.

In pro-Kremlin circles, the word “war” is now commonplace, as are sharp criticisms of Russia’s military command.

MP Andrei Kartapolov was the latest this week to appeal to the Defense Ministry to “stop lying” about Russian difficulties, because “our people are far from stupid”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, As many Russians fled across the border into Kazakhstan as were drafted into the army in the past two weeks.

Margarita Simonyan, editor of the television channel RT, cited Joseph Stalin’s practice of executing “cowardly” and “incompetent” generals.

But there is no public questioning of the invasion itself, let alone Vladimir Putin.

Margarita Simonyan refers to him as “The Boss”.

“There is no anti-war political movement,” highlights Tatyana Stanovaya, especially in a politically repressive climate. Even those opposed to the mobilization are choosing to flee. Some are trying to leave the country, others are hiding. But we don’t see attempts to create political resistance.”

That could change, she says, if Russia continues to lose and drain more and more troops.

“Putin has to come up with some victories.”

Even the president hinted at trouble this week, calling the situation in the annexed regions “troubled.”

But there is enormous pressure to blame Russia’s setbacks on the “collective” West that is supporting Ukraine.

State media presenters are now describing Ukraine’s land grab as something much bigger, seemingly propelling the nation into a broader struggle.

“It’s our war with total Satanism,” TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov told his viewers this week. Solovyov is a staunch supporter of Putin.

“It’s not about Ukraine. The West’s objective is clear. Regime change and dismemberment of Russia, so that Russia no longer exists,” he shouted.

That’s the “truth” Putin believes — and that’s why this moment of objective weakness for Russia is also a moment of risk.

“This war is existential for Russia and, therefore, for Putin, victory has to be possible”, argues Tatyana Stanovaya, analyst at R.Politik.

And “he has nukes,” she recalls.

“I think he hopes that at some level of nuclear escalation, the West will move away from Ukraine.”

She is not alone in noting Putin’s more radical, almost messianic tone.

“It seems that this is what he really believes: that this is the last battle of the Russian Empire, an all-out war with the West,” says Anton Barbashin of Riddle Russia. “That we are at the finish line, whether Russia succeeds or not.”

Of course, this is also the “truth” that Vladimir Putin now needs the West to believe, more than ever.