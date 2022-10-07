Website informs partial of tickets sold for match between Fluminense and América-MG

The website “Lancenet” reports that more than 14,400 tickets were sold for the match against América-MG, next Sunday (9), at Maracanã, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. All sectors of the principals are still available.

Members will have three modes of access to the stadium available: the membership card, the dynamic QR Code and the traditional ticket. Ticket pick-up at one of the ticket offices is mandatory for non-members who buy online.

To access the stadium with the dynamic QR Code, the member must download the FutebolCard APP and log in with the CPF (only the numbers, without dots and hyphen) and the same password as the Partner Portal. The dynamic QR Code will be available 6 hours before the event. It is automatically downloaded when the member enters the APP and will be available in the “My orders” tab. Once downloaded, the QR Code will work even if there is no internet connection and access to the stadium will only be through the APP.

CHECK-INS AND ONLINE SALE

The opening of sales will follow the following order of priority:

partners

Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca + / Maraca + Family / Football Package – 09/30 (Monday), at 12 pm

Arquiba 60% / Leste Raiz / Games Package – 10/03 (Monday), at 12 pm

Warrior – 10/04 (Tuesday) at 12pm

Sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab

Fluminense Non-Members and visiting fans: 10/05 (Wednesday), at 12:00

Sales to non-members at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

Sales for away fans at Futebolcard.com

Closing of online sales: 10/09 (Sunday), at 15:00

PICK UP TICKETS: Ticket pick-up is MANDATORY for non-members. Anyone who needs to make the exchange must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID, CPF and the ticket voucher. The document must be official physical or digital in an official government app. Photos of the document will not be accepted. Members who choose to withdraw their tickets must exchange them, as the ticket is personal and non-transferable.

PURCHASE OF TICKETS: It will also be MANDATORY to present the CPF upon purchase/withdrawal of any type of ticket (full, half or free). The document must be official physical or digital in an official government app. Photos of the document will not be accepted.

VALUES

SOUTH SECTOR

Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

Arquiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20

Warrior – BRL 45

East Root – BRL 60

Whole – BRL 60

Half price – BRL 30

LOWER EAST SECTOR

Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

Arquiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20

Warrior – BRL 40

East Root – BRL 50

Whole – BRL 50

Half price – BRL 25

UPPER EAST SECTOR

Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0

East Root – BRL 0

Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 10

Warrior – BRL 20

Whole – BRL 30

Half price – BRL 15

MARACANÃ MAIS SECTOR (This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included)

Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0

Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Arquiba 60% / Warrior / East Root / Football Package / Games Package – R$ 350

Whole – BRL 350

Half price – BRL 212.50

NORTH SECTOR AND LEVEL 2 (VISITING FANS)

Whole – BRL 70

Half price – R$ 35

FREE OF CHARGE