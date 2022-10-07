Website informs partial of tickets sold for match between Fluminense and América-MG

The website “Lancenet” reports that more than 14,400 tickets were sold for the match against América-MG, next Sunday (9), at Maracanã, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. All sectors of the principals are still available.
Members will have three modes of access to the stadium available: the membership card, the dynamic QR Code and the traditional ticket. Ticket pick-up at one of the ticket offices is mandatory for non-members who buy online.
To access the stadium with the dynamic QR Code, the member must download the FutebolCard APP and log in with the CPF (only the numbers, without dots and hyphen) and the same password as the Partner Portal. The dynamic QR Code will be available 6 hours before the event. It is automatically downloaded when the member enters the APP and will be available in the “My orders” tab. Once downloaded, the QR Code will work even if there is no internet connection and access to the stadium will only be through the APP.
CHECK-INS AND ONLINE SALE
The opening of sales will follow the following order of priority:
partners
- Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Família / Maraca + / Maraca + Family / Football Package – 09/30 (Monday), at 12 pm
- Arquiba 60% / Leste Raiz / Games Package – 10/03 (Monday), at 12 pm
- Warrior – 10/04 (Tuesday) at 12pm
Sales at nense.com.br, in the “Tickets” tab
Fluminense Non-Members and visiting fans: 10/05 (Wednesday), at 12:00
- Sales to non-members at fluminensefc.futebolcard.com
- Sales for away fans at Futebolcard.com
Closing of online sales: 10/09 (Sunday), at 15:00
PICK UP TICKETS: Ticket pick-up is MANDATORY for non-members. Anyone who needs to make the exchange must go to one of the pick-up locations with an official photo ID, CPF and the ticket voucher. The document must be official physical or digital in an official government app. Photos of the document will not be accepted. Members who choose to withdraw their tickets must exchange them, as the ticket is personal and non-transferable.
PURCHASE OF TICKETS: It will also be MANDATORY to present the CPF upon purchase/withdrawal of any type of ticket (full, half or free). The document must be official physical or digital in an official government app. Photos of the document will not be accepted.
VALUES
SOUTH SECTOR
- Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0
- Arquiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20
- Warrior – BRL 45
- East Root – BRL 60
- Whole – BRL 60
- Half price – BRL 30
LOWER EAST SECTOR
- Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0
- Arquiba 60% / Games Package – BRL 20
- Warrior – BRL 40
- East Root – BRL 50
- Whole – BRL 50
- Half price – BRL 25
UPPER EAST SECTOR
- Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family / Football Package – R$ 0
- East Root – BRL 0
- Archiba 60% / Games Package – R$ 10
- Warrior – BRL 20
- Whole – BRL 30
- Half price – BRL 15
MARACANÃ MAIS SECTOR (This sector offers buffet service with non-alcoholic beverages included)
- Maraca+ / Maraca+ Family – BRL 0
- Arquiba 100% / Arquiba Family / Arquiba 60% / Warrior / East Root / Football Package / Games Package – R$ 350
- Whole – BRL 350
- Half price – BRL 212.50
NORTH SECTOR AND LEVEL 2 (VISITING FANS)
- Whole – BRL 70
- Half price – R$ 35
FREE OF CHARGE
- Early pick-up at all points of sale
- Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket withdrawal and the CPF
- Gratuities are limited and subject to availability.
- Children up to 6 years of age accompanied by legal guardians, who must have a ticket for the same sector, South or North, will no longer need to withdraw the gratuity at points of sale in advance.
- All other gratuities by law, children from 7 to 11 years old, PCDs and elderly people over 65 years old must obligatorily withdraw the free ticket.
- For minors between 7 and 11 years old, the removal can only be done by legal guardians upon presentation of supporting document and document of the child.
- For all other gratuities and half-price tickets, only the person can pick up or buy the ticket, also with the presentation of the supporting document.
- Gratuities are only in the South and North sectors. In all other sectors, only half-price is applied in accordance with current laws.