Weekend on TV: with so much action, it’s dancing to “The Nutcracker” before “Kilas, o Mau da Fita” arrives | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Pan: Journey to Neverland

Hollywood, Saturday, 12:45 pm

In 1940s England, 12-year-old Peter grows up in an orphanage until, one day, he and the other boys are kidnapped by pirates and taken on a strange flying ship bound for Neverland. There Peter meets Captain Hook, with whom he will live the adventure that will transform him into the young hero named Peter Pan. Directed by Joe Wright (Pride and Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina) and screenplay by Jason Fuchs, a prequel to the JM Barrie story, with Levi Miller, Hugh Jackman, Rooney Mara, Amanda Seyfried and Garrett Hedlund.

Pig – Rob’s Journey

TVCine Top, Saturday, 4:30 pm

Existentialist drama directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Nicolas Cage. Rob has been living in isolation for years in a cabin in the woods. A truffle-sniffing pig is his only company. One day, the animal disappears and Rob goes looking for it. That decision will make him return to the city where he worked as a chef and reopen wounds from the past.

Steve Jobs

AMC, Saturday, 4:54 pm

Danny Boyle directs this biopic about Steve Jobs, co-founder and executive president of Apple, one of the most relevant North American multinationals. The action traces the life of this withdrawn and fickle genius, on a professional and personal level, when some of his most emblematic products were launched. Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet join the cast (in roles that earned them Oscar nominations), alongside Seth Rogen, Jeff Daniels and John Steen.







Command

Fox Movies, Saturday, 7:37 pm

John Matrix is ​​a retired Special Forces soldier living quietly with his daughter Jenny in an isolated location, but his peace is disturbed by an old commander who informs him that someone is killing his comrades. Matrix hesitates to investigate, but when his daughter is kidnapped by a deposed Latin American dictator who wants to return to power, he will have no choice but to return to action. Arnold Schwarzenegger embodies the tough titular character with a newcomer Alyssa Milano as his daughter, in a classic 1980s action movie directed by Mark L. Lester.

Kilas the Bad Guy

RTP2, Saturday, 23:55

In Portugal in the 1970s, Rui Tadeu, alias Kilas (Mário Viegas), is an arrogant outcast who imitates the ways of gangsters from the movies. He is involved with a variety artist, Pepsi-Rita (Lia Gama), and leads a group of outcasts hired by an enigmatic Major (Lima Duarte) for a job that surpasses them. A stylized satirical comedy that is also one of the biggest successes of Portuguese cinema after the 25th of April, by José Fonseca e Costa.







risk mail

Fox, Sunday, 6:41 pm

First volume of a saga that has already produced four films and a television series. In this original, directed by Louis Leterrier and Corey Yuen in 2002, Jason Statham presents himself as a mercenary courier who delivers everything without asking questions, without wanting to know names and without opening the package. When he inadvertently breaks one of these rules, everything changes, setting off a high-speed, adrenaline-pumping adventure.

Relentless Terminator – Salvation

Syfy, Sunday, 9:30 pm

In 2018, after the apocalypse caused by the war between humans and machines, John Connor (Christian Bale) is the leader of the human resistance against Skynet’s army of terminators. The conflict changes with the arrival of Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington), a stranger, who Connor must figure out if he was sent from the future or rescued from the past.

Aeon Flux

AMC, Sunday, 10:10 pm

We are in 2415, in a society ruled by a group of scientists. Charlize Theron is Aeon Flux, an operative for a group of rebels who is sent on a mission to kill a ruler. Based on a series created by Peter Chung for MTV, Aeon Flux it’s an intense thriller of science fiction.

My Life With John F. Donovan

RTP1, Sunday, 1am

John F. Donovan is an American television star who forms a bond with Rupert Turner, an 11-year-old English boy. Rupert is fascinated by Donovan and exchanges correspondence with him without anyone, including his own mother, being aware of it. When this relationship is revealed by a social chronicler, their world is turned upside down. A drama that marks the English-language debut of Canadian director Xavier Dolan (imaginary loves, Tom on Thursday, mom) and has a remarkable cast: Kit Harington (Jon Snow from The Game of Thrones), Natalie Portman, Thandie Newton, Kathy Bates, Susan Sarandon and the young Jacob Tremblay, among others.







DOCUMENTARIES

Moby Doc

TVCine Top, Saturday, 00:40

Substance abuse, ecological activism and the ups and downs of the music career are some of the themes covered in this documentary about Richard Melville Hall, better known as Moby. It’s an intimate portrait of the American musician, from the time he was in punk bands to global success via electronics. Narrated by himself, it contains never-before-seen footage, recreations and appearances by David Lynch and David Bowie.







The Cargo carrier

RTP2, Sunday, 6pm

Documentary by Ricardo Clara Couto and Luís Filipe Borges about (and with) the master painter and ceramist Manuel Cargaleiro. Born in 1927, in Vila Velha de Ródão, he has been a leading figure in Portuguese art since the mid-20th century. He was part of the Paris School in the 1950s, decorated one of the central metro stations in the French capital, where he lives, and also has foundations and museums throughout Portugal and Italy.







The Animal Odyssey

Odyssey, Sunday, 10:30 pm

The channel premieres, with a double episode, a documentary series that traces the evolutionary path of some of the most charismatic animals that share this planet with us. From the American bear to the Australian kangaroo, through the monkey and the horse, we get to know these creatures that are part of our imagination, analyzing their biology and tracing the history of their relationship with humans. The first episode is heavy, with a giant animal that features a long trunk, huge ears and long fangs.

DANCE

The Nutcracker

RTP2, Saturday, 22:03

The story is well known: Drosselmeyer, a magician, gives his goddaughter Clara, a ballet student, a nutcracker doll that at the stroke of midnight, when dreams and magic are unleashed, comes to life. And everything rushes from there. Peter Wright presents here his version of the most celebrated and beloved fairy tale ballet ever made with The Australian Ballet and the Victoria Orchestra, considered one of the most beautiful stagings to date. A magical experience, full of sugar, snowflakes, dreams and spells, capable of melting the most cynical heart.

SERIES

The series

RTP2, Sunday, 22:06

Three young actors and friends, unemployed and in penury, decide to compete in an RTP contest to create fiction content writing about the only thing they know well, their own lives. But the show business turns out to be a maddening whirlwind that radically alters their lives and tests their friendship. It is the premiere of a 13-episode series directed by Bruno Pinhal, Nuno Dias and Sérgio Henriques, who were inspired by their experiences to create a pioneering metafiction on the national television scene.

CHILD

Alice at Her Wonderful Pastry

Disney Jr, Saturday, 8:30 am

New episodes of the animated series that explores Wonderland through the eyes of Alice, a little pastry chef, thanks to the magical cookbook she inherited from her great-grandmother (Lewis Carroll’s Alice).

The Croods: A New Era (Portuguese Version)

TVCine Top, Sunday, 10:25 am

The Croods are looking for a new home, but the paradise they discover is occupied by another family that considers itself more evolved. An animated comedy by newcomer Joel Crawford.