WhatsApp launches tool that everyone WANTED

O Whatsapp is always surprising its users with new features and tools that promise more security while exchanging messages. The latest functionality to take effect makes it possible to screen capture lock in temporary photos.

At temporary photos are those that can only be seen once before being automatically deleted. However, many people circumvent this mechanism using the screenshot of the image or video received. With the release of the novelty, this should end.

How does the new feature work?

According to the WABetaInfo portal, the novelty began to be tested in the beta version 2.22.22.3 of WhatsApp for Android phones. It works as follows: after making a “print” of the screen with the file that should be seen only once, a black image appears warning that the capture is not allowed due to security policies.

Check out the following image that shows the new feature in action:

Another important point shows that the sender of the media, that is, whoever sent it, will not be notified by the recipient’s attempt to “print” what was forwarded.

When will the news be released to all users?

A forecast of when the feature will arrive on all cell phones has not been released. That is, you still need to be careful with what you share on WhatsApp. The alert remains valid.

Considering that the testing phase has already started, the feature is expected to arrive soon in all versions of the application. It is worth remembering that because it is a beta version, the WhatsApp screenshot lock may still change.