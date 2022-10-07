WhatsApp: New feature allows you to delete messages sent more than 2 days ago

O Whatsapp is the most used instant messaging application in the country today. To provide a better experience to users, the messenger releases new functions frequently.

A novelty about to be released in the application is the possibility of delete message for everyone after longer shipping time than currently allowed.

More time to delete messages on WhatsApp

Currently, the time allowed for the message to be deleted for everyone is 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. However, with the change, this time can be increased to 60 hours.

The new feature can be a big disadvantage for those who take a long time to respond to messages in the app, as if the sender decides to delete the text, audio or image message, the recipient will no longer have access to the content.

The “delete for everyone” feature was launched in the year 2017. However, when launched, the deadline for the message to be deleted from the conversation for everyone was 7 minutes. Seeing the need to increase the time, the Whatsapp launched a longer deadline, which is the current one, of almost 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The new tool does not yet have a release date, however, it is already being tested.

How to delete messages?

To delete a message, the user must hold their finger on the content sent to select it. When you stabilize it, at the top of the screen, click on the trash icon and select the option: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

The news was announced through the official Twitter account of the social network. In the text, the administrators wrote that “now” people “will have a little more than two days” to delete the messages.

New devices will have WhatsApp blocked

Initially, according to the WhatsApp list, it is important to note that there will be 38 cell phone models that will no longer be able to handle the application’s new system updates. Namely, all models use the Android operating system.

One of the reasons for this to occur is that smartphones may have an outdated operating system, which ends up not allowing the system to receive modifications from application updates.

Which models will stop working?

As already mentioned, the list of cell phone models that will no longer receive updates from the messenger total 38 models.

In this sense, below you can see which devices may not have updates from September 30, 2022:

Samsung Galaxy Core

Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend Mate

Lenovo A820

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

ZTE Grand Memo

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

THL W8

Faea F1

ZTE Grand S Flex

Huawei Ascend G740

Archos 53 Platinum

By brand:

LG: LG Optimus F3Q; LG Optimus L2 II; LG Optimus L4 II; LG Optimus F3; LG Optimus L4 II Dual; LG Promulga; LG Lucid 2 and LG Optimus F6. In addition, still from the same brand, other types are the LG Optimus L7 II; LG Optimus L7 II Dual; LG Optimus L3 II; LG Optimus L5 II Dual; LG Optimus L5 II; LG Optimus F5; LG Optimus L3 II Dual and LG Optimus F7.

In addition, other models are on the list, such as the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, Wiko Darknight, Wiko Cink Cinco, Sony Xperia M, Cat-de-cater B15, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite and HTC Desire 500.