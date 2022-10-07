(Reproduction: House Of The Dragon / HBO)

Who to root for in House Of The Dragon? understand the conflict

Who to root for in House Of The Dragon? Beware, as the following text contains spoilers for episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon, a new HBO Max series.

Who will get the Iron Throne in the end? It’s the question at the heart of House of the Dragonas it was in game of Thrones. And part of the fun of watching both shows is deciding who you want to take the place after forming attachments to the wide variety of characters and rooting for your preferred candidate to win the coveted award of ruling Westeros. But should we really root for any of the House of the Dragon characters? It’s a complicated question, and to answer it, you have to look closely at the morality, or lack thereof, shown in the fictional world of George RR Martin.

Both sides of the Dance of Dragons are chasing power

(Reproduction: House Of The Dragon / HBO)

the novels George RR Martin they’re based on provide a brutally honest look at the sword and sorcery genre. It’s not that many believe that Martin’s world is more realistic than that of other fantasy narratives, in terms of the universe of A Song of Ice and Fire shows that this kind of society is horrible to live in, especially for those without power, but also for those who wield it.

House of the Dragon plunges even deeper into this moral quagmire than game of Thrones. The previous series featured characters who remained more or less fair. This includes, for example, the Stark family and supporting characters such as Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). Yes, even these characters had to make moral compromises from time to time. However, only after being forced into impossible situations by their enemies. Furthermore, they were motivated by loyalty to friends and family and even selfless desires to protect the world.

In House of the Dragon, whether they admit it or not, all the main characters so far have been motivated by the pursuit of power and consolidating the position of their family or another group. The series deftly creates characters that are likable and engaging, encouraging viewer loyalty while making it abundantly clear that everyone is reprehensible.

Each of the characters in House of the Dragon has a fatal flaw

(Reproduction: House Of The Dragon / HBO)

Perhaps the clearest example of this is the characterization of the current king, Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Initially, Viserys seems like another troubled leader, little better than his eponymous descendant on Game of Thrones. In the first episode, he is consumed by the desire for a son to serve as a direct male heir. Thus, he tells his medical team to subject his wife to treatment intended to save the child during her complicated delivery, despite knowing that it could very well kill her. And that’s what he does, but without being able to save the baby. However, the other episodes won the character if not affection at least sympathy and pity.

He showed some moral strength in refusing to marry 12-year-old Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mose), although that was the most politically strategic move he could have made at the time, and he refused to back down. And his word to his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy) that she will be his heir despite political pressure from multiple fronts to do so. But just when someone feels they are starting to like him, there is some reminder of that terrible initial sin. This is how it is with all the main characters, who prove to have some fatal flaw or other that prevents them from being worthy of full loyalty or leadership.

The series’ leads, Rhaenyra and her ex-friend Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke), are the friendliest of its main characters so far. The two are exploited because of their gender and become pawns for their parents. Daemon (Matt Smith) influenced Rhaenyra for years until he seduces her in episode 4 before leaving her alone in a brothel. Alicent is ordered by her father, Otto (Rhys Ifans), to comfort the king after the death of his first wife, prompting the much older man to marry and have several children with her.

These mistreatments and their personalities endear the characters to audiences, but they can only be seen as good potential leaders if we look at things through the warped lens of Westeros. Both are smart, but all they do are ways to benefit their own sides in the escalating civil war for leadership that consumed them in the most recent episode.

Their respective claims to the throne and the idea of ​​Targaryen rule in general are also old-fashioned. The Targaryen dynasty is built on the tenuous and immoral foundation of being able to do right. The Targaryens and their kin the Velaryons believe they are superior people with a divine right to rule because of their bloodlines’ connection to Old Valyria. That kind of thinking, that genetics can make one person superior to others. And it’s what leads to horrors like racism, eugenics and incest. What really allowed the Targaryens to take power, as Daemon notes, is the control of a plethora of dragons. And that’s exactly what gives your side an unsurpassed advantage in military conflicts.

Rhaenyra’s claim is only built on her being the King’s Targaryen daughter and a dragon rider. Alicent is just that she is the king’s wife and the mother of his children. Both are completely rooted in a system that is inherently flawed, and their respective lack of ideology and concern for the people they would rule underline why, despite their difficulties, they don’t deserve to sit on the throne. Everyone knows how her descendant Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) ended up, but even she did more to earn the loyalty of her followers due to her early success in tackling sexism and slavery.

All of this goes to show that if we approach the question of whether we should root for one side or the other while watching House of the Dragon from a modern perspective, the answer is a firm no. But again, that’s part of the fun of the series, and viewers shouldn’t shy away from it. So the answer is actually yes, we should root for whoever we want. Do you agree with this?

Also check out on our portal: The story of actress Milly Alcock from House Of The Dragon and All about Emma D’arcy, the adult Rhaenyra from House of The Dragon.