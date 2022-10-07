Why North Korea is firing so many missiles

The acceleration in weapons testing of the North Korea tensions in the region are rising, with the South Korea and the United States reacting to missile launches with joint military exercises.

Signs of the further escalation of provocations have raised fears among global leaders about the emergence of a nuclear test carried out by Pyongyangwhich would be the nation’s first in nearly five years.

+ North Korea fires missile over Japan, which issues shelter alert

Understand what motivated North Korea’s recent rush towards nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles and what Western countries are doing to stem the advance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s plans.

When did North Korea’s missile tests begin?

The weapons development program Pyongyang has been in the works for years. However, tensions began to rise in 2017, when North Korea launched 23 missiles throughout the year, including two over Japan, in addition to carrying out a nuclear test.

Tests showed weapons with enough power to bring most of the world within range, including the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

In 2018, the escalation was eased when then-US President Donald Trump struck a historic deal with Kim Jong Un. At the time, North Korea promised to pause missile launches and apparently destroyed several nuclear test facilities. Washington, meanwhile, has suspended large-scale military exercises with South Korea and other regional allies.

+ North Korea says it will never rule out nuclear weapons to fight US

Despite talks between the two heads of state collapsing over the former US president’s term, the number of North Korean missile launches has also remained low during the Covid-19 pandemic – just four in 2020 and eight in 2021. .

In this period, Pyongyang became more and more isolas it completely closed its borders and with foreign diplomats and aid workers fleeing the country en masse.

Why testing is increasing now

The firing of six missiles in the past two weeks has reignited Jong Un’s ballistics race, in a year that has seen the highest number of launches since the leader took power in 2011.

Among the reasons for the acceleration of testing now is the North Korean government’s effort to demonstrate potency against a new US government, led by Joe Biden, which is focusing on alliances with South Korea.

Continues after advertising

+ US and South Korea hold biggest joint military exercise in 4 years

According to experts, Kim may also be sending a message by deliberately presenting North Korea’s arsenal during a period of intensified global conflict.

+ Russia buys millions of rockets and munitions from North Korea, says US

“They want to remind the world that they shouldn’t be ignored, that they exist and their engineers are working day and night to develop nuclear weapons and launch systems,” Andrei Lankov, a professor at South Korea’s Kookmin University, told CNN.

The outbreak of war in Ukraine may also have boosted Kim’s confidence to act now. According to Lankov, the conflict between Moscow and Kiev demonstrated that “if you have nuclear weapons, you can get away with it”, while the lack of such weapons leaves the nation “in trouble”.

What the West Can Do to Contain North Korea

Despite the rapid US military response, which sent a navy carrier strike group to the Korean peninsula after North Korean missile launches, experts say there is little they can do to stop or prepare for North Korea’s weapons tests.

+ South Korea’s show of force fails and military asks for forgiveness

While these displays of force may serve to prevent a new war, they do not stop the development of weapons or missile tests from P.yongyang.

“It will probably make some people in the US and (South Korea) a little bit happier, but it will have zero impact on North Korean behavior and decision-making,” Lankov argued.

Is a nuclear test near?

South Korean and US officials have been warning since May that North Korea may be preparing for a nuclear test, with satellite images showing activity at its underground nuclear test site.

Despite concerns that a potential nuclear test could occur “at any time”, researchers estimate that Jong Un must wait until China holds its Communist Party Congress later this month.

According to experts, North Korea depends on Chinese help to keep its country afloat. This means the nation cannot detract from the most significant event on the Chinese political calendar.

After October, however, the likelihood of more significant weapons testing will increase, according to military analysts.