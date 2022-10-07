Will you stay for auntie? Why Charlize Theron Never Married

Charlize Theron is not only one of the most beautiful actresses today, she is also one of the most talented, in addition to having an enviable career as a producer. With this, many may wonder: why she hasn’t married yet? Let’s see why.

The South African actress has been in several high profile relationships. Even when she’s not in a relationship, people seem curious about what’s going on in her love life.

Many interviewers questioned when, if at all, she is getting married. The star described herself as “shockingly available” in an interview with ET (via NickiSwift), and revealed that she doesn’t see herself getting married.

While this may come as a surprise to some, Theron has been very candid about her decision, stating on the Howard Stern Show, “I’ve never felt alone” without a man.

Charlize Theron had a tumultuous childhood where she saw firsthand what dysfunction can do to a home. On The Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed that it’s something she didn’t want to recreate for her daughters.

“I’m so proud of the fact that my daughters live in a home where they feel safe and feel like they’ll never have to walk on eggshells,” she said.

According to Theron, his young life was unpredictable. In an interview with NPR, she said, “My father was a sick man. My father was an alcoholic all my life.”

The actress dealt with severe verbal abuse from him. According to ABC News, one night her father came home drunk and armed, along with his uncle. Agitated, he threatened Theron and her mother, Gerda Maritz, saying, “Tonight I’m going to kill you both with the shotgun.”

Charlize Theron doesn’t feel lonely

Despite this trauma, Charlize Theron has been linked with several partners during her career, including Stuart Townsend and Sean Penn. Despite having had long-term relationships in the past, Theron admitted that marriage was never the ultimate goal for her.

In an interview with Howard Stern, she revealed to the host: “I never wanted to get married. That was never a big deal to me.” She even clarified that despite reports, she was not engaged to actor Sean Penn, and never planned to be. “I would never marry him,” she told Stern.

Charlize Theron has two adopted daughters, Jackson and August. It’s not uncommon for people’s perspectives to change after becoming parents, and Theron is no different. She revealed that motherhood affected her desire for companionship.

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, she admitted that she is more than happy with her life with her daughters and that she doesn’t feel lonely. So she may never marry, but she has her daughters and eventual boyfriends to keep her company.