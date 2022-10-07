Wilson Lima opens 16 points of advantage over Eduardo Braga, says Pontual Pesquisas

The study was carried out in Manaus and in the municipalities of Itacoatiara, Manacapuru, Parintins, Coari, Tefé, Maués, Iranduba, Tabatinga and Manicoré. In total, 1,996 voters, aged 16 and over and eligible to vote, were interviewed between October 3 and 5. The methodology follows the technique of cross-sectional quantitative research. Access the research registration document at the TSE.

The electoral survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number AM-07659/2022. The responsible statistician is Alice Assis, with record 9079 in CONRE-7.

Wilson opens up

Candidate Wilson Lima (União Brasil) appears with 58% of the preference for valid votes of Amazon voters. Eduardo Braga (MDB) has 42%. See the search result.

With this number, Wilson starts the second round with a lead of 16 percentage points.

First round history

In the first round of elections, Wilson obtained 819,784 votes against Braga’s 401,817. With this result, Wilson Lima was 417,967 votes ahead of Braga.

According to Pontual Pesquisas, the second round of elections already demonstrates a broad leadership of the current governor.

*Portal The Power