With one game less, São Paulo is in the fight for Libertadores; simulate results | Sao Paulo

São Paulo beat América-MG, last Thursday, 2-1, in the Brazilian, and stuck in the fight for a spot in Libertadores next year.

In tenth position, with 40 points, and one game less than most of the other teams, São Paulo is two points behind América-MG, in eighth place.

São Paulo players before América x São Paulo

It is likely that the top eight of the Brazilian will secure a spot in next year’s Libertadores.

Originally, six spots are distributed in the tournament. But as Corinthians, Flamengo and Athletico-PR, all in the G-6, are in the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, two new spots should be opened in the Brasileiro.

Therefore, São Paulo aims at at least eighth place, as the team failed in the Copa do Brasil and the South American Cup.

In addition to the postponed game against Coritiba, which will be played on the 20th, São Paulo will still face teams that are direct rivals in this dispute.

The first of them is on Sunday: Botafogo, ninth place, with 40 points, in Morumbi. Then, in the 35th round, they receive Atlético-MG, also at home. The miners have 46 points, in seventh position.

In addition to these, São Paulo still faces Palmeiras (away), Juventude (away), Atlético-GO (home), Fluminense (away), Internacional (home) and Goiás (away).

