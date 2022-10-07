Woman who survived Islamic State attack dies after euthanasia for not enduring trauma

Shanti de Corte, 23, survived the Brussels airport attack in Belgium that left more than 30 dead in 2016; she underwent psychological follow-up before opting for the procedure

Reproduction / Facebook Shanti de Corte

Shanti emerged from the attack without any physical injuries, but the episode generated psychological trauma.



A 23-year-old woman who survived the terrorist attack at the airport in Brusselsat Belgiumdied after undergoing a euthanasia. Cut Shanti, was one of the survivors of the attack, which left 32 dead and more than 300 injured. She came out of the episode without any injuries, but the psychological trauma caused by the attack led to bouts of depression and panic attacks in the young woman. Shanti even attended psychiatric treatment units, but could not contain her depression. She attempted suicide on two occasions: 2018 and 2020. She decided to opt for euthanasia, which is legal in Belgium, and died on May 7, 2022. However, the story only came to light this week, when her mother reported the case to the Belgian channel VRT. “That day really broke her, she never felt safe after that,” her mother said. “She didn’t want to go anywhere other people were out of fear. She also had frequent panic attacks and never got rid of it,” she continued.