Xiaomi launches the most affordable Redmi Pad tablet







The Chinese electronics company Xiaomi launched this Tuesday (4) its new tablet, the Redmi Pad. The device is the first tablet launched by the Chinese giant with the Redmi seal, a subsidiary of Xiaomi that focuses on more affordable and cost-effective devices.

According to the company, the Redmi Pad has a 10.61-inch screen, a resolution of 1200×2000 pixels, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor up to 2.2GHz and 8MP front and rear cameras.

+ Xiaomi has a fall in the year

In addition, the new tablet has 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 8000mAh battery and is available in 3GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB RAM/storage configurations.

Although Xiaomi has already launched another tablet, the Pad 5, this is the first of the Chinese company focused on the market for more affordable devices, as the Pad 5 is more expensive and aimed at a more demanding consumer. Thus, the company should expand its presence in the global market of smartphones and tablets.

Pricing and launch in Brazil

Although the new tablet has not yet been launched in Brazil, it is already available for pre-purchase on sites such as AliExpress, which will begin shipping products here from October 15th.

As usual, the company does not charge shipping and prices vary between R$ 1,344.63 and R$ 2,107.90, depending on which configuration is chosen. In addition, the company will start offering a promotional price (between R$1,245.03 and R$1,951.76) as of October 10th.







