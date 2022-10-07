Zé Roberto praises Brazil’s focus on the World Cup: “One final every day” | volleyball

The forwarded vacancy does not diminish the focus. In a competition as long as the World Cup, Brazil got used to not losing concentration. After the victory against Holland, the selection practically guaranteed itself in the quarterfinals. The numbers even call for a new triumph this Saturday, against Belgium. But, even if it seems just a protocol requirement, the selection wants more.

Brazil faces Belgium this Saturday, at 12 pm, in Rotterdam. The victory guarantees the selection among the four classified to the next phase. sportv2 broadcasts the match live, and the ge tracks everything in real time.

Zé Roberto guides Brazil against Holland, in the Volleyball World Cup

This Saturday’s rival, Belgium is precisely who still prevents Brazil from having the guarantee of classification in the numbers. As they still have two games to go, the Belgians could still overcome the selection in the fight for the spot. Zé Roberto’s team ends the second phase with the duel with rivals, but with the same thought that has been the keynote so far.

– We have been talking a lot here about playing a final every day. This is becoming very important. People who have been following their daily lives in training, in care. They are very focused. Very calm about it, believing, wanting to evolve more. We are not ranked yet. And, in a way, that’s good. Because it makes our stomach flutter, we need to play and do to deserve this classification – said the coach.

The coach knows the difficulties of a World Cup. So far, Brazil has played eight games, with seven victories. To reach a dreamed unprecedented title, he still has four games to go. For Zé Roberto, the change in attitude after the defeat to Japan paved the way for the team in the competition.

– The most difficult thing is to maintain the level of focus and concentration. But I think that, after the game against Japan, we had a nice spark. They understood that this is the keynote of the game. Which cannot have less than this footprint, this concentration, this focus. This possibility of making ours for the classification. Then I don’t know what will happen. But it’s nice to see how they’re getting ready. And that’s what we want to continue.

Team captain, Gabi agrees. Against Holland, the selection had to deal with the pressure of an entire gymnasium in favor of rivals. Still in the warm-up, he saw the home team try to show strength in the shout. The focus on the title search, however, makes none of this affect.