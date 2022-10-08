10 good series to watch with friends

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

On the streaming platforms available in Brazil, you can watch good series at any time. And nothing better than being able to enjoy these productions in the company of our friends, right?

With that in mind, we have prepared a list of recommendations with 10 series options good to watch with the people you like to spend time with. It has something for everyone. So check it out below!

10. Crashing

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series is set in an abandoned hospital, in which several people with no prospects for the future decide to occupy and transform the place into a large republic.

The core is made up of Kate (Louise Ford), Damien Molony (Anthony), Melody (Julie Dray), Sam (Jonathan Bailey), Colin (Adrian Scarborough), Fred (Amit Shah) and newcomer Lulu (Waller- Bridge).

Watch the series on Netflix.

9. Break

One of the most celebrated series of this year could not be left out of this list. For science fiction fans, Breakfrom Apple TV+, is a full plate for formulating theories and speculations on the most varied topics.

The plot follows some employees of the company Lumen, who have been undergoing a scientific experiment: professional life and personal life are literally divided inside their minds.

Watch the series on Apple TV+.

8. Six Feet Under

Imagine that your family’s business is to take care of people’s funerals. This is the premise of the HBO series, which was quite successful when it was released in the early 2000s.

With each episode, a new family conflict intertwines with the recently deceased clients being cared for, above all, by David (Michael C. Hall) – one of the heirs of Fisher & Diaz.

7. Icarly

As much as the Nickelodeon series has been quite successful over its seven seasons, we are here to talk about its revival, which launched in 2021.

Introducing new characters like Harper (Laci Mosley) and Milicent (Jaidyn Triplett) with two seasons, Icarly presents what happened after so long with Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Spencer (Trainor) and Freddie (Nathan Kress).

Watch the series on Paramount Plus.

6. The Wheel of Time

Among the good series to watch with friends, there is a fantasy plot full of twists.

Based on the books by Robert Jordan, the production is initially focused on Moiraine’s (Rosamund Pike) search for the Dragon Reborn who, according to a prophecy, is the only one capable of knowing how to use great power. His hope is to find him before evil forces overtake him.

5. round 6

Sensation in the world of the 2021 series, round 6 (Squid Gamein English) is a nine-episode Korean production.

In the very first episode, viewers learn more about Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and his arrival in a competition that could earn him a lot of money. However, the journey will not be easy and with each challenge, everything becomes even more dangerous.

Watch the series on Netflix.

4. The Boys

Another perfect series to watch with friends. In this tense plot that involves a team of superheroes with dubious character, Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) group tries to convince Hughie (Jack Quaid) to avenge the death of his fiancée.

Gradually, the latter is realizing that superheroes can be very cruel. The series has become a huge phenomenon of 2022, so it’s worth watching!

3. at five

Derived from one of the most acclaimed seasons of WorkoutRede Globo’s teen soap opera, at five showed what had happened to Keyla (Gabriela Medvedovski), Benê (Daphne Bozaski), Tina (Ana Hikari), Lica (Manoela Aliperti) and Ellen (Heslaine Vieira) after seven years.

Even with some differences, the group comes together again, showing that the friendship between them is still strong.

Watch the series on Globoplay.

two. Fleabag

Another series by screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the list. With only two seasons, Fleabag won several Emmy awardsabove all for the genius of the dialogues and direction of the plot.

The narrative shows the love conflicts of Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) along with living with her family, especially Claire (Sian Clifford), her older sister.

1. friends

To close the list, it is necessary to talk about a series focused on friendship. In friendsRachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica (Courtney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (David Schwimmer) star in hilarious situations as they grow up in New York City.

Obviously, there are a lot of romances running through most of the episodes, including even relationships between the main core characters.

