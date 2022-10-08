10 Movies That Address Psychological TERROR

Psychological terror is much broader than we realize. It is a position in any kind of situation where the victim is questioned about everything they do, leaving them on the edge, feeling trapped, generating a chaotic universe of emotions that they can reflect for a lifetime. In the world of cinema, several stories show us parallels with this cut. Thus, we decided to create a list of films that are very reflective on the subject, as follows: 10 movies that tackle psychological terror:

The chosen ones

In the thriller, we are introduced to the Barrett family, the lovers Daniel (Josh Hamilton) and Lacey (Keri Russell) lead a peaceful life in a small town in the United States. Peace and calm ends when their son Jesse (Dakota Goyo) starts acting strangely. From there, they decide to investigate and a series of strange and mysterious events become part of their routine.

Enjoy watching:

The fall

In the plot, we meet the friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), two adventurers who love to practice mountaineering who in one of these adventures end up witnessing a fatality with the boyfriend of one of them. A year passes and the pair of friends get together again, this time for a new challenge: climbing up to a broadcast antenna that is more than 600 meters from the ground located in a desert in California. Something unexpected happens and the friends will need to unite even more to seek solutions in the heights.

The perfection

In the plot, we meet Charlotte (Allison Williams), a brilliant musician who years ago had to put her career on hold to take care of her mother’s health. Time passes and she meets her mentor Anton (Steven Weber), her teachers, in a performance by the new star of the music school she was a part of, Lizzie (Logan Browning). The two immediately understand each other, feel a strong connection and get very close. During a trip, a situation happens causing us to imagine the reasons for actions when another vision of the same story is presented to the public.

The invisible man

In the plot, we are introduced to the architect Cecília Kass (Elisabeth Moss), a woman on the run from her obsessive marriage to Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and seeks refuge in her sister Emily (Harriet Dyer) and at the house of police officer James (Aldis Hodge). Everything was going well until after Adrian’s suicide was announced, Cecília became disturbed by unusual situations as if an invisible man was chasing her, a fact that proves to be true when we discover that her ex-husband, a billionaire in the technology industry , had been developing an innovative path that transformed the person into an invisible being. Struggling to prove her point, the protagonist embarks on a dangerous journey towards freedom again.

the refuge

In the plot, set in the 80s, we meet Rory (Jude Law), a British man who lives in the United States with his wife Allison (Carrie Coon) and the couple’s two children. Rory is not happy and gets a job in England making a huge change in the lives of everyone in the family. But over there, in the land of the queen, things don’t go according to plan, the protagonist’s selfishness and ego lead to noticeable shakes in the family’s foundations. In the midst of heated discussions and strong words thrown to the wind, inconsistency takes the reins in uncontrolled and distant actions.

tie me

In the plot, we meet Ricky (Antonio Banderas) a seductive young man who spent much of his life in psychiatric institutions. When he finally gets his freedom, he doesn’t think twice and goes after his current obsession, Marina (Victoria April) a former porn actress who is currently shooting a feature film. The chase begins and soon Ricky manages to trap Marina in his own building, trying for days to make her accept him as her lover.

The House

In the plot, we meet the publicist Javier (Javier Gutierrez), a man who always had good jobs, lived in great places, and one day ends up losing all the status he gained after being fired and never getting another job, often because he was considered too old for some companies. Having to re-engineer his life financially, he needs to sell the luxurious apartment he used to live in with his family. But the days go by and Javier can’t stay away from the apartment, even breaking into it several times to find out more about the life of the new resident, the vice president of a transport company Tomás (Mario Casas). Thus begins an obsession that will have a tragic fate for some.

secret obsession

In the plot, which starts at a mile an hour, we meet a young woman named Jennifer (Bsong lace) who is being stalked by a person we don’t know who it is. After making it to the hospital in the worst possible way, she ends up losing her memory. She wakes up and is introduced to her husband Russell (Mike Vogel), who arrives all kind and with photo books and lots of references to what their life was like together. But not everything is what it seems in this story, parallel to the young woman’s discoveries, we are introduced to Frank Page (Dennis Haysbert), a police officer close to retirement and with trauma in his past who begins to suspect that situation.

run away

In the plot, we meet the young Chloe (Kiera Allen), a high school senior who is homeschooled as she has a limited life full of illness. Who has taken care of her for 17 years is her mother, the enigmatic Diane (Sarah Paulson). One day, some situations lead Chloe to terrifying discoveries about the truths that happen in her house.

Run!

In the plot, we meet the young and passionate Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) who has an intense relationship with his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) and loves photography. One day, Rose invites Chris to meet her family in a small town. Arriving there, he is introduced to his girlfriend’s family and strange things begin to draw his attention and gradually the protagonist realizes that nothing is what it seems in this family.

Don’t forget to watch: