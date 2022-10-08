10 Movies We Understand Differently When We Watch Again…

You know those movies that when we finish watching it make us reflect deeply and even think that if we watch it again we can understand certain conflicts in other ways? Some screenplays, brilliantly written, lead us to all kinds of interpretations. With this clipping in mind, we separate below 10 movies we understand differently when we watch them again:

Monsieur & Madame Adelman

If you were a book, you would think of the best words. Debuting in the direction of a feature film after working as a screenwriter and actor, the filmmaker Nicolas Bedos (also one of the protagonists of that film) steps on the right foot in his debut. Monsieur & Madame Adelman it is contagious, sensual, raises polemics and important arguments about unusual views on relationships, whatever that may be. With an absolutely fantastic soundtrack and a couple of practically impeccable protagonists, the feature covers decades of a relationship while showing the whole context of a planet that has undergone many changes over time, as well as this beautiful love story.

setback

If the world revolved around you? What would the world be like for the people around you? Exploring the ambitions, instincts and limits of human common sense, setback was released on the Netflix platform years ago and has been gaining significant notoriety. Directed by Spanish filmmaker Oriol Paulo the feature film is one of those chilling thrillers that with each act delivers more pieces to the board installed in our minds, taking us on an intense journey of 106 minutes towards the truths among many lies.

Dune

In the plot, over the nearly three hours of this first part (yes, there will be a second part released in the future) we follow the saga of the Atreides family composed by Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), his wife (or rather concubine) Jessica (Rebecca Fergusonin great performance) and their son Paul (Timothée Chalamet). Important to mention that Jessica is a Bene Gesserit, a powerful and ancient order made up only of women. The Atreides rule over a peaceful planet filled with water and mineral resources. One day, in the midst of a whole political party that is established in these almost post-Earth times (it exists but civilization has gone elsewhere), after an agreement with the organization that manages the blocks of planets that humanity is already able to reach, Leto takes over the administration of the dangerous planet Arrakis (aka Dune). So the family and its noblest warriors embark there and face betrayals and a terrible battle with House Harkonnen that wants to destroy them at any cost. Those who survive the battle will need to fight for survival in a hostile environment, surrounded by dangers and sand on all sides but which ends up becoming a powerful journey of self discovery and distance from fear. Parallel to this, and still very slowly, Paul discovers that he has powers (such as manipulating the mind, among others) and can be a rumored Messiah who would arrive, known throughout the galaxy.

El Bar

In the plot, we know a nice bar in the middle of the center of Madrid one morning. Several customers come and go, since the bar is very popular with workers in the region, something unusual happens. When one of these customers walks out the door, he gets shot. Everyone inside the establishment is scared and begins to understand that the situation is more complicated than they imagine.

The Double Lover

The film, which was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, shows us the story of a woman who works at a museum named Chloé (Marine Vacth) who, after a consultation to find out about discomfort in the belly region, ends up being advised to look for a therapist. Thus, she arrives at Paul (Jérémie Renier), with whom he soon becomes involved. The issue is that after a while, he discovers a secret from his new romantic partner: he has a twin brother who is also a therapist. So he ends up getting involved with these two men and ends up discovering many surprises along the way.

Fracture

In the plot, we meet Ray, a family man who is returning from his in-laws’ house with his wife and only daughter. After a small argument, which shows that the relationship between husband and wife is in high crisis, they decide to stop at a place in the middle of the road where an accident occurs in which the couple’s father and daughter are injured. Rushing to the nearest hospital, they arrive there and several strange things begin to happen when the woman and her daughter disappear.

the predestined

In the plot, we meet a time travel agent who needs to prevent an extremely dangerous criminal from committing the acts he performed in the past. To do so, he undergoes a great journey through time to try to change the course of this story, which is full of traps and surprises. The puzzles contained in this plot are brilliant, in the end the audience is left with their mouths open when they know the fate of the characters that appear in the plot.

The origin

With an electrifying script Christopher Nolan left moviegoers all over the world in awe of this film. With a focus on memories, with DiCaprio and a competent cast, the film takes us to an ending that generates controversy and interpretations to this day.

Nine days

In the plot, we meet Will (Winston Duke), a man who lives in a house far from everything and everyone who spends his days following through some televisions the lives of some people who we will know were once close to him. Until one of these people dies in an accident, leaving a vacancy for a new life on Earth. So, over the course of the next nine days, unborn souls begin knocking on her door for a sort of selection process and through that very selection is where Emma arrives (Zazie Beetz), someone who will make you reflect on your own life. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and was shown at the São Paulo Film Festival in 2020.

bait

In the plot, we meet the sullen fisherman Martin Ward (Edward Rowe), a man of few words, who has a dream of having a boat of his own to earn more money and seek happiness that is still far away. The protagonist has a bad relationship with his brother Steven (Giles King), because he uses the boat that belonged to their father as tourist transport and not for fishing according to the family’s traditions. In addition, Martin confronts everyone and everything seeking to preserve the part of the city he knows best the way he has always known. But in the meantime, tragedy strikes that could change Martin’s plans for his destiny.

