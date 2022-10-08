Reflecting on life and death is something constant in our lives. Due to the many conflicts that we go through along our trajectory here on Earth, there are moments that we stop to think about who we are, where we want to go and also how far we can go. Thinking about this existentialist question, we separate a list below where very different characters seek their reflections. See below 10 movies where characters reflect on life and death:

If I stay

In the plot, we know the story of Mia Hall (Chloe Grace Moretz), a young and talented musician who lives a happy life with her family and the great love of her life, Adam (Jamie Blackley). Everything was going well, until a snowy day on the road, a terrible accident happens and disloyal catastrophic consequences hit this young woman. With the use of flashbacks, we get to know all the great moments of Mia’s life, until the time of the final decision that she needs to make.

The forgiveness

In the plot, we meet Mina (Maryam Moqadam), a woman who works in a milk factory, mother of a deaf girl who ended up widowed after her husband was arrested and sentenced to death in Iran. A year passes and looking for solutions to her present, now single and with a young daughter, she ends up discovering that her husband was innocent in the process that was convicted. Seeking to understand her rights for the mistake committed by the Iranian justice, she ends up suffering from some conflicts that unfold. Until one day Pray (Alireza Sani Far) shows up at her door, she doesn’t know it but he is someone sorry for a sentence made.

Maggie – The Transformation

In the plot, we follow the saga of farmer Wade (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a man in his fifties who roams a city, infested with infections caused by a virus, looking for his daughter Maggie (Abigail Breslin). After two weeks he finds her, infected, in a hospital. Government policy regarding treatment for the virus is to quarantine all humans who become infected. With the help of a family doctor, Wade manages to get Maggie home, but he knows that once the virus takes over Maggie, he will have to make a decision about what to do with her fate.

Too late

In the plot, a middle-class American family is devastated by the news of their son’s death in a university bombing. To make matters worse, they are warned that their own son had done such an act, causing incalculable suffering.

Death gives you congratulations

In the plot, directed by Californian filmmaker Christopher Landon, we follow the futile and disinterested Tree, a graduate student who sees the unusual happen in her life when the same day is repeated over and over, and the worst: she dies at the end of each night. Wanting to discover a magic formula to see if she wakes up the next day, she sets out to investigate her own future murder with the help of her new friend Carter.

the ship

Based on real events, the Mexican feature film tells the story of Miguel (Pablo Cruz), a depressive radio announcer, who has a program aimed at children, who lives a real existential crisis, spending his days without thinking about his future and having to fulfill his professional tasks only out of obligation. Everything changes in his life when, while he is on the air, he receives a call from a child saying that he would like to fulfill his dream of seeing the sea, only that child has terminal cancer and lives in a hospital. The story moves with the protagonist who decides to remodel his whole life to finally achieve the dream of the little listener.

the porcupine

Every happy family is the same but every unhappy family is unique. Written and directed by French filmmaker Mona Achachewith a script based on the work The Hedgehog Elegance by Muriel Barbery, The Porcupine, released in 2009, is a beautiful film that uses several counterpoints to make us see a whole context from the perspective of two lonely women (each in their own way): a super smart young woman who is determined to kill herself and a lonely assiduous reader. Dialogues about books, existential questions, stressful daily life, impossible not to smile and also not to be heartbroken after watching this beautiful work that says a lot about friendship and hope.

Apprentice

Nominated for the Cannes Film Festival Un Certain Regard, this beautiful work straight from Singapore explores a topic of debate in many countries where the death penalty exists. The issue of awareness of the acts performed, perfectly personified in the figure of Rahim, is the great center of discussions, especially in verbal confrontations and ideas about the role of executioner and the rights over the question of doubt. The film sails on a giant dramatic charge.

A New Chance to Love

In the plot, we meet the interior designer Nikki (Annette Bening), a woman who suffers for years for the premature death of her husband in a drowning on a beach in Mexico. Years pass and Nikki’s life cannot evolve, everything around her reminds her of all the love she felt for her husband. One day, she decides to go to a museum and there, surprisingly, she meets Tom (Ed Harris) who bears an uncanny resemblance to his ex. Not knowing how to deal with this unusual situation, she decides to embark on a romance, which looks more like a love triangle, which will change her way of seeing her life.

Tom’s Notebook

In the plot, we meet a woman in her early 40s (played by the great Argentine actress Valeria Bertuccelli) who is diagnosed with a terminal cancer. Her husband (Esteban Lamothe), always by her side, does everything to make her stay well during her last days in a hospital room. One day, running away from a depressive situation due to her situation, she decides to write a diary addressed to her young son, with each page she writes she tells about her experience of being there but also all her wishes for his future. In addition to the diary, she decides to go tweeting about her routine and ends up becoming famous involuntarily by appearing in newspapers and appearing on television.

