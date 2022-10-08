12.9″ iPad Pro with M1 chip has a 38% discount offer – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

About two years ago, Apple took its chip from Macs to its line of tablets, making what was already good better. Today, therefore, the 12.9-inch silver iPad Pro (5th generation) with M1 and 128 GB of storage is on the way. BRL 9,117.06 in cash in a cashback promotion.

iPad Pro 2020 (Image: Tecnoblog / Paulo Barba)

This offer is available on the Fast Shop online store. the price for cash payment on Pix is ​​BRL 9,699however you can reduce it by 6% (R$ 581.94) when applying Zoom cashback.

For those who need more storage, Fast Shop is also selling the same iPad Pro (5th generation) in silver with 256GB for BRL 10,499.00 in cash or by BRL 9,869.06 in cash with cashback of 6% (BRL 629.94) by Zoom.

Considering that the two models are sold on the official Apple store for R$ 14,799 (128 GB) and R$ 15,999 (256 GB) respectively, you can save about 38% in this promotion, a good offer for those who need a complete tablet that delivers power.

💸 How to receive cashback via Zoom?

If you want to receive a fraction of the amount paid back, Zoom has a cashback program at major online retailers in Brazil, including Fast Shop. To access it, however, you must log in to the zoom before making the purchase.

After your product is delivered, the cashback will be in your Zoom account within 35 days, and the best part: you can withdraw it to your bank account to pay a bill, for example.

In case you have any doubts, our complete guide explains the details of this cashback program better.

🔎 Is it worth buying the iPad Pro (5th generation)?

Undoubtedly, the M1 chip is the main point of Apple’s latest tablet model. According to the company, it has an octa-core CPU that performs up to 50% faster than the A12Z Bionic. In addition, the company also promises 40% gains in the performance of the eight-core GPU.

On the back is a dual camera with LIDAR scanner, which allows for more immersive augmented reality experiences. On the front, we have a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera equipped with the Central Stage, a feature that always seeks the best framing during video calls.

The new generation of the tablet also has Thunderbolt on the USB-C port, capable of reaching speeds of up to 40 Gb/s — against 10 Gb/s of previous models. The device has a mini-LED screen with ProMotion (120 Hz refresh rate), True Tone and P3 color gamut support.

🤔 Where can I find more offers like this?

