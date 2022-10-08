31st round predictions

The columnists of UOL Esporte believe that Palmeiras’ advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão will be maintained at the end of the 31st round. In the opinion of nine of the 11, the team led by Abel Ferreira will beat Atlético-GO, away from home, in the match that will take place on Monday (10).

The advantage will remain 12 points because Inter, second in the Brasileirão, is also favorite to beat Goiás, on Sunday (9), in Beira-Rio. Of the 11 columnists, nine believe in the Gaucho victory – Julio Gomes and Rodrigo Coutinho believe that the duel will end in a draw.

The only unanimity in the round is the belief that Fortaleza will beat Avaí on Sunday (9), at 16h. All the columnists who gave their opinion bet on the victory of the team led by Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

So, do you already have your guesses for the 31st round of the Brasileirão? Check out the journalists’ comments:

Saturday (8)

Cuiabá vs Flamengo – 7pm

Alicia Klein – Flamengo

Amara Moira – draw

Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo

Julio Gomes – draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo

Menon – Flemish

Milly Lacombe – Flamengo

Milton Neves – draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodrigo Coutinho – draw

Vitor Guedes – draw

Corinthians vs Athletico – 9pm

Alicia Klein – Corinthians

Amara Moira – Athletico

Danilo Lavieri – Corinthians

Julio Gomes – draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians

Menon – Corinthians

Milly Lacombe – Corinthians

Milton Neves – Athletico

Renato Maurício Prado – Corinthians

Rodrigo Coutinho – draw

Vitor Guedes – Corinthians

Sunday (9/10)

Inter vs Goias – 11am

Alicia Klein – Inter

Amara Moira – Inter

Danilo Lavieri – Inter

Julio Gomes – draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Inter

Menon – Inter

Milly Lacombe – Inter

Milton Neves – Inter

Renato Maurício Prado – Inter

Rodrigo Coutinho – draw

Vitor Guedes – Inter

Sao Paulo vs Botafogo – 10/9

Alicia Klein – tie

Amara Moira – Sao Paulo

Danilo Lavieri – draw

Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – tie

Milton Neves – Sao Paulo

Renato Maurício Prado – Botafogo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Sao Paulo

Vitor Guedes – Sao Paulo

Fortaleza vs Avaí – 16h

Alicia Klein – Fortaleza

Amara Moira – Fortaleza

Danilo Lavieri – Fortaleza

Julio Gomes – Fortaleza

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fortaleza

Menon – Fortress

Milly Lacombe – Fortaleza

Milton Neves – Fortaleza

Renato Maurício Prado – Fortaleza

Rodrigo Coutinho – Fortaleza

Vitor Guedes – Fortaleza

Coritiba vs Bragantino – 6pm

Alicia Klein – tie

Amara Moira – Bragantino

Danilo Lavieri – Bragantino

Julio Gomes – Coritiba

Rodolfo Rodrigues – draw

Menon – Coritiba

Milly Lacombe – Bragantino

Milton Neves – draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Bragantino

Rodrigo Coutinho – draw

Vitor Guedes – Coritiba

Atlético-MG vs Ceará – 18h

Alicia Klein – Atletico MG

Amara Moira – draw

Danilo Lavieri – Atletico MG

Julio Gomes – Atletico MG

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Atletico MG

Menon – tie

Milly Lacombe – Atlético-MG

Milton Neves – Atlético-MG

Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG

Rodrigo Coutinho – Atletico MG

Vitor Guedes – Atletico MG

Fluminense vs América-MG – 18h

Alicia Klein – Fluminense

Amara Moira – Fluminense

Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense

Julio Gomes – draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Fluminense

Menon – tie

Milly Lacombe – Fluminense

Milton Neves – Fluminense

Renato Maurício Prado – draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Fluminense

Vitor Guedes – Fluminense

Monday (10)

Atlético-GO vs Palmeiras – 18:30

Alicia Klein – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras

Julio Gomes – Palmeiras

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras

Menon – tie

Milly Lacombe – tie

Milton Neves – Palmeiras

Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras

Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras

Santos vs Youth – 8pm

Alicia Klein – Santos

Amara Moira – Santos

Danilo Lavieri – Santos

Julio Gomes – Santos

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Santos

Menon – tie

Milly Lacombe – Santos

Milton Neves – Santos

Renato Maurício Prado – Santos

Rodrigo Coutinho – Santos

Victor Guedes – Santos