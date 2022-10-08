4 Instagram Tools That I Missed

One of the most famous social networks of all time is Instagram. He’s still going strong, but he’s seen better days before TikTok arrives. However, present in the market for a few years, it is natural that many changes have been made.

Some changes continue to be missed by older users. We separated 4 of them for you to remember.

1 – List of liked posts

One of the Instagram features that they missed after leaving the platform was the one that made it possible to see the posts you liked. You can still find the information, but it was much simpler before, as you could access a list of liked posts and comments in an easy and intuitive way.

Who never remembered a post that they commented on or liked and wanted to find it again later? A lot of people would like the feature to come back.

2 – Share Reels on Instagram Story

Reels was one of the most popular tools released within the Instagram, only losing to the stories, of course. However, currently, short videos are a huge hit on the platform.

Too bad it is no longer possible to share the short movie in your profile story. It was something simple and very practical, but it ended up taking the attention away from the new tool and, therefore, it was abolished by the company.

3 – Missing Instagram activity section

If you’re new to the social network, you might not remember this feature, but it was possible to keep track of what other people were doing on their profiles. Yes, you can tell which posts were likes and commented on by people you followed, for example.

4 – Bottom menu of the app

The Instagram Bottom Menu is another defunct tool that was successful and missed. You could go back to the beginning, see the feed and even publish new posts through the tools that were there in the bottom tab.